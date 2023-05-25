Louis Emerick has admitted running over two 12-year-old girls in an “extremely distressing” car crash.

The actor, who has appeared on Coronation Street, Brookside and Casualty, admitted to his part in the nightmare crash today (May 25).

Louis played taxi driver Mick on Brookside. He also appeared on Coronation Street twice – once in 1986, then, again in 2012, as Steve McDonald’s former school teacher.

The actor has admitted his responsibility in running the girls down (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Louis Emerick admits responsibility for horror car crash

The actor has been under investigation for his part in a crash last October in which he severely injured two 12-year-old girls. The girls were crossing a road in Merseyside when the actor ran them down, cutting the corner of a right hand turn.

One of the girls suffered a broken leg, while the other was left with a fractured leg and ankle, plus broken jaw and teeth. The girls need further surgery for their injuries. Emerick pleaded guilty and blamed the sunglasses he was wearing for impacting his vision and causing the collision.

‘Extremely distressing incident’

As reported by The Sun, District Crown Prosecutor Linda Melia of CPS Mersey Cheshire released a statement on the collision. She said: “This was an extremely distressing incident and the two girls suffered serious injuries as a result of what happened on that day. Louis Emerick Grant was not speeding but admitted that he couldn’t see clearly because of the sun so he should have slowed down. The sun visor of the car was not down.”

She continued: “He has been fully cooperative and remorseful throughout the investigation and has apologised on numerous occasions. He has been in contact with both families and has apologised to them too. He tested negatively at the roadside for drink and drugs. When we drive a car we are in control of something powerful that, if we lose concentration or clear vision for a minute, can cause serious injury, even death.”

“It’s clear Mr Grant did not mean to injure these girls, but the events of that day are a lesson that, when we are at the wheel of a car, care and attention are needed at all times. When we don’t drive carefully or considerately we are breaking the law and this case is an example of how serious the results of that can be. The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank the girls and their families for their help in bringing this prosecution.”

He will be sentenced next month.

Mike was a brief love interest for Liz MacDonald on the show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Who did Louis Emerick play on Coronation Street?

Louis appeared twice on Coronation Street, both times in minor roles. He played a van driver during his first appearance in 1989. He then popped up in 2012 as retired school teacher Mike Thornberry.

After arriving on the Cobbles, Mike took on a job working for former student Steve – as well as romancing his mum, Liz. He left almost as abruptly as he had appeared, quitting after being bullied in the workplace by his boss.

