Lorraine viewers shocked as Emmerdale boss John Whiston swears on live TV

Lorraine viewers were left shocked as Emmerdale boss John Whiston swore in a live interview today (Wednesday, June 3).

In today's instalment of Good Morning Britain with Lorraine, the host was joined by ITV's Managing Director of Continuing Drama for a video interview to talk about Emmerdale and Coronation Street's return to filming.

John spoke to Lorraine today (Credit: ITV Hub)

On the segment, John talked about cast members who have changed up their hair.

What did John say?

After a clip of Danny Miller outside the Emmerdale set was shown, John spoke about Danny's hair - which he has shaved in lockdown.

Read More: WIN £1,000 in our Grab a Grand competition!

He said: "You can also see my biggest problem right there with Aaron's haircut.

"Most of the cast for some reason decided to shave their heads and all the female cast decided to dye their hair puce, which is a problem when everyone's coming back to work.

Danny shaved his head in lockdown (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Emmerdale: Belle Dingle's mental health storyline recap after Jamie Tate's spiteful comment

"Yeah how did his hair get like that? So we've had to put quite a lot of lines taking the [bleep] out of his hair."

For those wondering, the word began with the letter P and rhymes with the word 'miss'!

Whilst Lorraine didn't appear to hear the swearing and failed to apologise, viewers at home did pick up on the slip.

When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale returning to filming?

Filming resumed at Emmerdale two weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Sam and Lydia clash in lockdown

Emmerdale was the first soap to head back to work.

Currently they're filming special lockdown episodes. These episodes will air twice a week over the next three weeks.

It's all a bit sweary this morning.

Meanwhile Coronation Street will return to filming on June 9.

Whilst filming goes ahead, they will have to adhere to new health and safety guidelines, which includes social distancing.

Emmerdale airs Sam and Lydia's episode on Monday, June 8, at 7pm. Cain and Aaron's episode is on Wednesday, June 10, at 7pm on ITV.

Are you returning to work soon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.