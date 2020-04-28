Lord Alan Sugar reveals he's 'concerned' about EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher-Baker

Lord Alan Sugar has revealed his 'concerns' for EastEnders character Tiffany Butcher-Baker.

Currently the UK is on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many people worried about health and work.

However, Lord Sugar has now said he is particularly concerned about popular EastEnders character Tiffany.

Lord Sugar fears Tiffany is constantly getting into trouble (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read More: EastEnders and Our Girl star Danny Hatchard wants to 'punch people' who don't follow social distancing guidelines

The businessman expressed his concerns on Twitter writing: "I am a bit concerned about Tiffany in @bbceastenders she can't seem to get out of trouble."

I am a bit concerned about Tiffany in @bbceastenders she can't seem to get out of trouble. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 28, 2020

Fans seemed to think he is misguided as many commented that he should be more concerned about Keegan or Whitney.

Others suggested he should perhaps be more worried about the world than a fictional character.

Lord Sugar does appear to be right as sadly, Tiffany hasn't had the easiest year.

Last year she found herself caught up selling drugs and in debt to dealers. She also revealed to her uncle Jack that whilst she was involved with the gangs, she had been raped.

Once she settled back into normal life, Tiffany began a relationship with Keegan Baker and the two quickly got married.

Tiffany ran away from home at one point (Credit: BBC)

But it's not been smooth sailing for the couple as Keegan has been struggling with issues from the police, getting a loan for his business and most recently, they were evicted from the flat they were sub-letting.

Along with her troubles, she is also facing the fact her sister Whitney could be going to prison for murder.

Lord Sugar's connection to EastEnders

Lord Sugar has proved a big EastEnders fan. Earlier this year the soap 'hired' him as a writer after he guessed the identity of Sheree's mystery man Isaac.

But the successful businessman has another connection to the show - his niece is Roxy Mitchell actress Rita Simons.

Lord Sugar is married to Rita's aunt Ann Simons and the couple have three children together.

Rita played Roxy on and off for 10 years Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Rita left the soap in 2017 when Roxy and Roxy's sister Ronnie were killed off.

On New Year's Day, Ronnie married Jack Branning. But the day ended in disaster when Roxy, who had consumed drugs, jumped in the hotel pool.

She suffered a heart attack and when she failed to resurface, Ronnie jumped in after her. But her wedding dress weighed her down, causing her to drown.

EastEnders next week airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.