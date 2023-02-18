Lisa Riley teases ‘the glamour’ with latest social media post as fans praise her for ‘normalising real women’

Lisa Riley has posted a hilariously relatable photo on Instagram, with fans rushing to praise her honesty.

Always one for keeping it real on social media, today Lisa gave her followers a glimpse into her Saturday morning ritual.

The Emmerdale actress posted a photo of herself with her hair in a towel and hair-bleaching cream daubed on above her top lip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa wrote in the caption: “Yes that Saturday morning ritual that needs to be done about every six to seven weeks… otherwise… as I discovered yesterday in selfies you look like you have brown gravy on your top lip in photos PMSL!!!

“I love the glamour of it all!!! It’s only 16 minutes away from being a blonde top lip.”

Fans heap praise on Emmerdale star Lisa

Her followers loved the post, rushing to the comments to share their views.

“So good to see someone normalising this!” one fan wrote, while someone else added: “Keeping it real!”

Lisa Riley as Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Another gave a recommendation, writing: “I used to bleach mine but then I discovered dermaplaning and I don’t look back! Make up goes on smoother and it doesn’t grow back thicker!”

A third could relate, adding: “Glad it’s not only me who does this!”

Is Lisa Riley married?

Former You’ve Been Framed host Lisa has been engaged to partner Al since 2018. He popped the question four years after they met through mutual friends in 2014.

But Lisa and Al have decided a wedding is off the cards, and that they’re happy being engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Speaking to The Mirror, Lisa explained: “We’ve lost both our mums. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people. I’m never going to change my name, so really, what would be different?

“And I wouldn’t be able to wear a wedding band very much because I’ve always got Mandy‘s jewellery on.

“Plus, I’ve always said I’m not the kind of girl who wants a big flouncy day with a horse and carriage.”

