It might only be October but Christmas is already in full swing over in the Dales as the Emmerdale cast film their festive scenes.

This year is set to be especially exciting as Lisa Riley has shared a first glimpse at Emmerdale’s Christmas episodes.

She’s taken to Instagram to share a photo of Mandy wearing some very glittery makeup as she excites fans with the festive snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley shares first glimpse at Emmerdale Christmas

Today (Tuesday, October 10), Lisa Riley has shared the first glimpse at Emmerdale’s Christmas scenes for this year.

The cast have already started filming for this year’s seasonal storylines and Lisa’s already started dressing up in Mandy’s festive wardrobe.

On Instagram, Lisa shared a close up photo of her make-up, showing off some glittery, green eyeshadow.

She captioned the post: “FILMING CHRISTMAS TODAY. We’ve had such a lovely fun morning in the @emmerdale Pampamanda Salon……. @daisycampbellofficial THANKYOU so much, to super talented @lisarochellejones2011 makeup artist at Emmerdale for creating this “SPARKLE-TASTIC CHRISTMAS EYE MAKEUP” @emmerdalemakeup MERRY EARLY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE”

Last year’s Christmas was very explosive (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Emmerdale this Christmas?

Last year’s Christmas episodes were very explosive as Caleb made his way to the village.

He then revealed that he was the son of Faith and the brother of both Cain and Chas.

This year, not everybody is going to have a very happy Christmas despite Mandy’s sparkly make-up suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased: “Heading up to Christmas we’ve got some exciting plans.

“The last couple of years we’ve done a bit more of a light, fluffier Christmas for Emmerdale and this one is quite different in tone.

“Definitely not every one of our villagers will be sat down eating their turkey with all the trimmings on Christmas day.”

But, which villager won’t be having a very, merry Christmas this year?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale’s Christmas scenes this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!