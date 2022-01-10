Lisa Riley leaves Emmerdale fans emotional as she marks late mum’s birthday with touching tribute

Lisa Riley has been showered with messages of support from Emmerdale fans as she marked her late mum’s birthday.

The 45-year-old actress lost her beloved mum, Cath, following a long battle with breast cancer in 2012.

Touchingly, Lisa took to Instagram today (January 10) to share a sweet photo of her mum to celebrate her special day.

Lisa Riley pays tribute to late mum

The photo showed Cath smiling towards the camera as Lisa marked her “heavenly” birthday.

Alongside the photo, the soap star wrote: “HAPPY 68th HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MUM. Today I smile the brightest smile knowing you are still shining your beautiful smile down on me and the all the family.

“Everything you ever did was with fun and laughter… this is what makes me smile. Forever thinking about everyone else, make sure you are having the BIGGEST party up there in heaven today.”

You are still shining your beautiful smile down on me

Lisa continued: “I’ve bought a little lemon cupcake to remind me of years you were here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY.”

Emmerdale fans rushed to support Lisa in the comments.

One wrote: “Thinking of you today, happy heavenly birthday to your beautiful mummy.”

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has shared a touching tribute to her late mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second shared: “Aww Lisa that brought a tear. A big squeezy hug from me xx.”

“Massive hugs she would be sooo proud of you,” a third added, while another wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday to your beautiful mum.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Hardwick commented: “Beautiful smile.”

Lisa opens up on her grief

Last year, Lisa bravely admitted that she was still grieving the death of her mum – nine years after her passing.

The star spoke about her pain on ITV show Lorraine.

She also featured in a grief podcast to help others in similar situations.

Lisa sadly lost her mum Cath in 2012 (Credit: ITV/Lorraine)

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, the actress shared: “I wanted to be unbelievably honest and tell the truth about what I go through daily.

“The uphill struggle I have massively with being judged. I have it on set with Emmerdale when I’m at work.

“Everyone knows me as having this fun, happy personality which is me. But the days I’m down, I find myself going, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’ because I feel like I’m being judged.”

Lisa also opened up on celebrating her mum’s last birthday during the appearance.

Cath was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died in 2012.

In a previous interview, former Strictly Come Dancing star Lisa revealed that her mum died in her arms whilst at home.

