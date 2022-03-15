Liar star Katherine Kelly: who did she play in Coronation Street? Is she on her way back to Weatherfield?

Liar star Katherine Kelly is a proper national treasure now. She seems to be in all the most talked-about telly dramas, and always wins praise from critics and viewers alike.

But Katherine’s stellar career began in humble Weatherfield and it’s clear that Coronation Street still has an important place in her heart.

Recently Katherine shared photos from a striking shoot on the famous cobbles with the revelation that it was ten years since her alter ego Becky McDonald had flown away from Weatherfield.

The pics sent fans into a frenzy begging for Becky to return!

So could Katherine revisit the Street that made her famous? What’s her story and what is she up to now?

Who was Becky McDonald?

Becky Granger – as she was then – arrived in Coronation Street back in 2006 as a troubled, light-fingered friend of factory worker Kelly Crabtree.

Becky is a Corrie icon

During her time on the Street, Becky went from gobby shoplifter, to a caring, funny Corrie icon. Mostly due to her endearing friendship with Roy and Hayley Cropper.

Becky and her sister Kylie

Becky will always be remembered for her marriage to Steve McDonald. The pair were desperate for kids, and even attempted to buy Becky’s nephew Max from her sister Kylie.

Needless to say, that plan didn’t end well. But Kylie ended up moving to the Street, and Max is still a fixture on the cobbles – though proving to be just as troublesome as his mum and auntie! So it wasn’t all bad!

Mr and Mrs McDonald

Becky and Steve’s feisty romance was a hit with viewers. They got engaged but their first wedding didn’t go ahead because the bride was drunk, in hilarious fashion. The other ended in disaster when Becky was arrested.

And their love triangle with Tracy Barlow ended in drama when Tracy had a miscarriage and blamed a scuffle with Becky.

Steve and Tracy’s wedding was full of drama (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Becky discovered Tracy had miscarried before their fight, and revealed the truth at Steve and Tracy’s wedding reception!

Becky’s departure

Becky met suave, handsome Danny Stratton (played by Jeremy Sheffield, who’d go on to play evil Patrick Blake in Hollyoaks) and fell for him and his young son Billy. When Danny got a job in Barbados, he asked Becky to go with him.

Steve followed Becky to the airport but she left for Barbados (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

So, straight after revealing the news about Tracy’s lies, Becky packed her bags and went to the airport.

Steve followed, but Becky didn’t change her mind. And she’s still in Barbados now. She does occasionally get a mention from nephew Max and the Platts have visited her in her Caribbean home.

We’d definitely love to see her come back to Corrie, even if it was only for a short visit. We reckon Roy would enjoy having her back – and we’d really like to see how she got along with Roy’s niece Nina Lucas!

What has Katherine Kelly been in?

After saying goodbye to the Street, Katherine landed a role in acclaimed ITV drama Mr Selfridge.

She went on to star in Happy Valley, The Night Manager and Him.

Katherine starred in Happy Valley (Credit: ITV)

She also had roles in the film Official Secrets, alongside Keira Knightly, and the Doctor Who spin-off, Class.

And she won more fans as DI Karen Renton in the gripping ITV thriller Liar and as Sally in Innocent.

Is Katherine Kelly still married?

Liar star Katherine Kelly married Ryan Clark in Las Vegas in 2013, and in 2014 she had their first child – a little girl called Orla.

Their second baby Rose was born two years later.

Katherine (pictured here at The ITV Palooza, Royal Festival Hall in 2018) has two daughters with ex-husband Ryan. (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

But in 2020 the couple announced their separation and Katherine moved back to her hometown of Barnsley with her daughters.

