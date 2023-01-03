Who is Liam Scholes? Who did Waterloo Road star play in Coronation Street?

Liam Scholes joins Waterloo Road for the reboot but he has previously starred in Coronation Street.

He was a member of Corey Brent’s gang, tied up in Seb’s murder storyline.

Here’s all you need to know about Liam Scholes.

Liam Scholes played Eli in Coronation Street before joining Waterloo Road (Credit: ITV)

Who is Liam Scholes from Coronation Street?

Liam Scholes is a young actor.

He has appeared in Peaky Blinders, Butterfly and Coronation Street.

Eli contributed to Seb’s murder (Credit: ITV)

Who did Liam Scholes play in Coronation Street?

Liam Scholes played the role of Eli Higginson in Coronation Street.

He was a part of Corey Brent’s gang.

Eli stole a Volkswagen and took his mates to a waste ground in it.

Getting drunk with Corey, Kelly and the gang, Eli and Corey started making cruel remarks about Nina’s appearance.

They mocked Nina for being a goth.

Nina initially tried to protect Kelly and the girls from the gang but they didn’t listen.

Nina and Seb tried to stand up for themselves and started running away when things took a nasty turn.

However, Corey and his gang caught up with them.

They attacked both Nina and Seb.

Nina managed to recover from the injuries sustained but Seb was not so lucky.

He had been killed.

This storyline saw Corey try to pin the blame onto Kelly Neelan, with the locals all turning on her.

Abi was left to grieve her son, struggling to cope with her loss.

She ended up almost shooting Corey to make him pay for taking her son away from her, but Roy convinced her not to.

Eli was charged with GBH and defend Corey’s version events in court.

However, it was later revealed that Eli was bribed into changing his statement by Corey’s dad.

He was last seen on the cobbles in September 2021.

Liam and Elle are dating (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Liam Scholes dating?

Liam is dating Coronation Street co-star, Elle Mulvaney.

Elle plays the role of Amy Barlow.

The pair took to Instagram to share their new relationship, going Instagram official at the end of last year.

They shared snaps of their recent outing to Winter Wonderland together.

Elle also shared a story showing her lunch date with Liam.

They both look very happy together.

This comes after speculation in recent weeks that Elle was dating someone new.

Liam Scholes plays Noel McManus in the new series of Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

What is Liam Scholes doing now?

The actor plays the role of Noel McManus in the new series of Waterloo Road which airs on the BBC One from January 3.

He will play the part of Waterloo Road school pupil, Noel McManus.

