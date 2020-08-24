Laura Norton and fiancé Mark Jordon have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

The Emmerdale stars shared the happy news with OK! Magazine and said they were planning on getting married and buying a house before welcoming a baby but are thrilled.

Mark admitted he knew “in his heart” that Laura was pregnant.

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton are expecting their first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon welcome new puppy to the family

What did Laura Norton and Mark Jordon say?

Mark told the magazine: “In my heart I knew before looking at the test. We both looked at the result and there was so much joy, but for a weird moment we were both deadly silent.”

I had tears in my eyes, we’re over the moon.

Laura added: “I had tears in my eyes, we’re over the moon.”

The couple announced their engagement last year.

Laura said the couple are “over the moon” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark, who played Daz Spencer on the ITV soap, popped the question to Laura in a romantic proposal.

He admitted he was “elated to have heard the word yes” from her, after a mixed 2018.

What did Mark Jordon say?

At the time, Mark said on Twitter: “Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends.

“Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word yes from the most beautiful woman in the world. (Sic)”

Meanwhile, the couple’s engagement news came weeks after Mark pleaded not guilty to attacking a pensioner.

Mark admitted he knew “in his heart” that Laura was pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star was granted bail by judge Mark Savill until his trial in July 2019.

In August of last year, Mark was found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating after he bit OAP Andrew Potts.

When did Mark Jordon and Laura Norton meet?

Mark and Laura began dating after meeting on set in 2014, when he joined the soap to play her on-screen brother-in-law Daz.

Mark already has two older children – Joseph, 22, and Poppy, 19, – from his previous relationship to Benidorm actress Siobhan Finneran.

Read more: Former Emmerdale star Mark Jordon teases ‘good news’ after signing new contract

Laura has played Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale since 2012.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.