Emmerdale star Shaun Thomas played Gerry Roberts in the soap from January 2017 until May 2018 when his character was killed off.

Emmerdale: Shaun Thomas playing Gerry Roberts

Gerry was the cellmate of Lachlan White at Skipdale Young Offenders Institute.

When Gerry was released, he came to the village and continued his friendship with Lachlan.

He also grew closer to Doug Potts.

However after Lachlan confessed to Gerry that he caused the crash that killed his grandfather Lawrence, mother Chrissie and left his aunt Rebecca with a brain injury, Gerry kept joking about Lachlan’s secret.

Gerry was killed off in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Lachlan set up Gerry to be killed by knocking down a support column in The Grange B&B while he went to get a barrel.

However when Garry survived, Lachlan bashed him over the head with a rock.

Many fans were sad to see Gerry killed off. However actor Shaun Thomas has continued his acting.

So what is he up to now and did he appear in a rival soap?

What is former Emmerdale star Shaun Thomas up to now?

Since leaving Emmerdale, Shaun joined the cast of coming-of-age comedy Ladhood, playing Tom Cragg.

The new series of Ladhood was recently released.

Shaun is in Ladhood (Credit: BBC)

The show also stars Liam Williams, Oscar Kennedy and Samuel Bottomley.

Shaun Thomas Hollywood fame

Earlier this year he played Callum in film Ali and Ava.

However before joining the cast of Emmerdale, Shaun played Dylan in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children which stars Judi Dench, Samuel L Jackson and Asa Butterfield.

Shaun has also appeared in Sacha Baron Cohen film The Brother’s Grimsby, and film The Selfish Giant.

Appearance in rival soap

Earlier this year, Shaun appeared in an episode of BBC medical drama Casualty, playing Bruno Wilding.

His character was injured in an explosion at work.

