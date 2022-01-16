Kym Marsh addresses Coronation Street return amid fears bosses will ‘kill her character off’

Kym Marsh is worried Coronation Street bosses will kill her character before she can return.

The actress played Michelle Connor for 13 years on the soap before quitting in 2019.

Kym Marsh has admitted worries over returning to Coronation Street (Credit: Splash News)

At the time, her exit was said to be a temporary year-long break so Kym could spread her wings.

But after appearing in films, dramas, stage shows and hosting a variety of television shows, Kym’s return is yet to happen.

Asked whether she is open to returning to Corrie, Kym told the Mirror: “Yeah, possibly.

“I love Coronation Street, it’s where I started and it gave me the biggest part of my career.”

However she admitted that she is worried about Michelle being killed off before she has the chance to return.

“I had wonderful times there,” she added.

Kym Marsh addresses Coronation Street comeback

“I made wonderful friends and I loved the character of Michelle, so I have no doubt I’ll go back at some point. As long as they don’t kill me off off-screen.”

Kym is currently preparing to star in a stage tour of Fatal Attraction.

However, Covid has hit the production’s plans and ticket sales have been sluggish.

The Mirror reports that bosses at Brighton’s Theatre Royal blame “Covid related delays during the rehearsal period”.

A source said: “This is a crying shame, people are just so nervous over Covid.

Kym Marsh played Michelle Connor in Corrie for 13 years (Credit: ITV)

“We saw all the cancelled bookings for Christmas parties at restaurants and the same kind of worry has filtered down to the theatres. It’s carnage.”

Meanwhile, Kym recently opened up to ED! about how Covid affected her post Corrie plans.

She told ED!: “I have been really busy and I’ve been so fortunate, but obviously the year I left was really weird.

“I left in late October 2019 and went straight into doing loads of other bits and bobs and I had loads of stuff planned for the year after that obviously all fell through.

“I thought, oh no, what a year to leave!”

