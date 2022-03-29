Kylie Platt in Coronation Street: her troubled past and killer secret

Kylie Platt in Coronation Street was the funny, feisty troubled wife of David Platt. She was mum to Max Turner and Lily Platt, and sister of Becky McDonald.

She had a difficult upbringing and a complicated past, but became a devoted wife David.

So what happened to her, and what was her killer secret?

Kylie Platt came to Corrie and caused trouble! (Credit: ITV)

Kylie comes to Corrie

Kylie’s first appearance in Coronation Street was a confrontation with her estranged sister Becky. Becky and husband Steve had been hoping to adopt, but Kylie had given the agency a bad reference.

It soon became obvious that Kylie herself had a small son, Max, who was in care and who she wanted back.

Kylie got custody of Max with the help of Becky, and promptly sold her tot to her sister for £20k. Nice.

She later demanded more cash from her sis, which Becky paid up on condition Kylie stayed away.

Kylie caused problems for sister Becky (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kylie Platt and David

Kylie returned to the Street as David Platt’s fiancee, after meeting him on holiday. Becky was horrified – though not as horrified as David’s mum, Gail, who tried to pay Kylie not to marry David.

But it seemed Kyles had actually fallen for David because the pair tied the knot and seemed devoted to one another. Awww.

Their romance hit a bump when Kylie slept with David’s brother, Nick, and later found out she was pregnant.

But the pair reconciled and were relieved when little Lily turned out to be David’s daughter.

Kylie slept with her brother-in-law, Nick (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Killing Callum

Kylie’s ex, and Max’s dad, Callum Turner arrived on the Street, demanding custody of his son.

He was a nasty piece of work but while Kylie and David were desperate to see the back of him, Sarah Platt fell head over heels for the bad boy.

He manipulated Sarah and got her daughter Bethany into trouble, and eventually attacked poor Sarah during the live episode celebrating the 60th anniversary of ITV.

As Callum attacked Sarah, Kylie burst in and hit him over the head, saving Sarah’s life but ending Callum’s!

Sarah, Kylie and David buried Callum in a manhole beneath the house. When his body was later discovered, they managed to pin the blame on Jason Grimshaw’s dad Tony Stewart, who’d recently died and had been publicly feuding with Callum.

David and Kylie buried Callum in a drain at the Platts’ house (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

When and how did Kylie die?

David and Kylie were planning a new life in Barbados with Kylie’s sister, Becky. But Kylie – gobby as ever – stepped in when her friend Gemma Winter was being tormented by teenage tearaway Clayton Hibbs.

Clayton stabbed poor Kylie, and she died in David’s arms on the cobbles. Heartbreaking stuff!

Kylie’s death was heartbreaking (Credit: ITV)

Who played Kylie?

Kylie was played by actress Paula Lane.

She had already appeared in Doctors and The Royal, before she landed the role of Kylie.

Since leaving Corrie she’s been in Call the Midwife and Father Brown.

Paula is also an accomplished stage actress and toured in Kinky Boots.

Why do people think Kylie Platt is coming back?

Maybe it’s wishful thinking! Kylie was a great addition to Corrie and the fans loved her. But sadly we all saw her take her last breaths lying on the cobbles.

There’s no chance of her returning.

