Kirk in Coronation Street: Who plays him and when did he first arrive?

Kirk has been in Coronation Street since 2000. But who plays Kirk, when did he first arrive in Weatherfield and who are his family?

In tonight’s episode of Corrie (Monday, March 8) Kirk had a terrible accident at the factory when Sean’s beauty products leaked on the floor.

But what do we know about Kirk?

Kirk in Coronation Street: Who plays him?

Kirk first appeared in the ITV soap in May 2000. However he was played by a walk-on actor.

Andy Whyment has played Kirk for 20 years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The character appeared again later in October 2000 played by Andy Whyment, who has played the role ever since.

In real-life Andy is married to wife Nichola and they have two children, Thomas and Hollie.

Kirk in Coronation Street: Who are his family?

Kirk is the son of Eric and Dot Sutherland. He was born on January 28th, 1982.

He is also Maria Connor’s older brother.

The character is in a relationship with Beth Tinker and is the stepfather to her son, Craig Tinker.

Who has Kirk been in a relationship with?

After arriving on the cobbles, Kirk quickly became friends with Les Battersby. He was the best man at his wedding to Cilla Brown.

Kirk began a relationship with Cilla’s daughter Fiz. However they split up for good in 2007.

Kirk and Fiz were on and off for a few years (Credit: ITV)

Despite breaking up, Fiz and Kirk remained good friends and he’s still close with her brother, Chesney.

It wasn’t until a few years later that Kirk would meet the love of his life, Beth.

In 2012, Kirk offered to drive Beth to her date with a man named Dave. However the date didn’t go well.

When it became clear he was only after one thing, Beth poured a pint over him. Kirk saw the commotion and stepped into help Beth.

Beth and Kirk have been together since 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Carla in Coronation Street? Is actress Alison King married?

Dave punched him, but Beth began to fall for Kirk. They got engaged in 2014 and married the following year.

However in 2016, Craig discovered his dad Darryl Parkins was a criminal and visited him in prison. He learnt that Darryl and Beth were still married, making her marriage to Kirk void.

Although Kirk was furious, he and Beth eventually made up when she bought him a puppy, who he called Peanut.

Kirk’s music career

Kirk currently worked in Underworld factory. However he has previously done a comedy tour, where he played music.

He wrote a song called ‘Our Souls’ which he performed for his family and friends.

In 2010, the character Kirk appeared in front of Simon Cowell as part of an X Factor skit. He performed Sex On Fire by Kings of Leon and received a ‘yes’ from all three judges.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who is Nina actress Mollie Gallagher dating in real life?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.