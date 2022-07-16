Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson lands new role after Nicky exit

Former Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has landed a new role after leaving the soap.

The Nicky Wheatley actress bowed out of the ITV soap last month.

But now she has announced that she has landed the role of Cinderella in panto this Christmas.

Kimberly will appear at St Helens Theatre Royal Christmas Pantomime Cinderella in the leading role.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal this Christmas,” she said.

“I have such fond and happy memories working in wardrobe behind-the-scenes on costume and set with Regal Entertainments, that it’ll feel like a homecoming.

“I’m excited to see all those lovely, friendly faces again.”

It is somewhat of as homecoming for the actress who previously worked as a seamstress in the costume department of the Theatre Royal.

“It will feel a bit strange being out front on the stage and seeing the audience instead of looking after all those incredible stunning costumes – but now I’m going to be wearing them, so it’s the best of both worlds,” she added.

“Performing is my passion but I also love fashion.

“I’m a huge advocate of vintage clothing and repurposing garments. Playing Cinderella is going to be quite an experience, and I really cannot wait.”

Cinderella will be at the St Helens Theatre Royal from Saturday, December 3, 2022 to Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Kimberly recently cleared things up about her stint on Corrie.

She shared on Instagram: “Okkkk let’s get this answered because it’s heavy in the inbox.

“So it’s not a case of leaving Corrie. It’s more that I came back for a storyline which for now has been completed.

“If you watched Friday’s eps you will see there was no big leaving scene so you never know for the future but what I do know is this…”

She added: “I owe so much to Corrie and I absolutely love it there – the people – the vibe – the street.

“Life happens in chapters – and I am looking forward to the next part.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

