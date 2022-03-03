Key Coronation Street star ‘quits’ leaving fans absolutely gutted

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo, who plays Imran Habeeb, has reportedly quit the soap after five years, leaving fans devastated.

A source told The Sun: “Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things.

“He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there.

“He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now it’s goodbye.”

Coronation Street fans gutted as Charlie De Melo ‘quits’

Fans were gutted by the reports that Charlie is leaving.

One of my favorite Imran moments was the time he and Nick bumped into each other sans trousers on the balcony of Victoria Court flats. Let's help us all get through these sad times with your own #ImranMoments. #corrie @CharlieDemelo pic.twitter.com/BjrHRQyMxS — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) March 2, 2022

I haven’t watched #corrie in years but I certainly won’t be going back if Imran is gone 😒😒😒 — Maria Nev™ (@youngmaria84) March 2, 2022

Emergency Imran Habeeb screen cap of the day. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/uEnukbjshU — Daily Imran Habeeb (@DailyImran) March 2, 2022

So sad another character that had so much potential that was then just lost #corrie — GillianS (@GillianSkerritt) March 3, 2022

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street reps for comment!

Coronation Street: What’s next for Imran, Toyah and Abi?

Last year Imran and Abi had a one night stand. Imran told his girlfriend Toyah that he cheated, but not who with.

Toyah decided to forgive Imran and the two recently got engaged and plan to adopt their foster daughter, Elsie.

Charlie has reportedly quit the soap (Credit: ITV)

However Abi’s husband, Kevin, just found out about her one-night-stand and thinks she cheated with her ex, Tez.

After finding out what Abi had done, Kevin ordered her to leave his house while he’s on holiday. Meanwhile Imran and Toyah celebrated their engagement.

In Friday’s episode (March 4), Abi tearfully packs up her things at No.13.

Alone in Victoria Garden she swigs vodka while looking at pictures of Seb. Soon Toyah finds Abi knocking back the vodka and urges her to go to a support group.

Toyah has no idea Imran cheated on her with Abi (Credit: ITV)

Abi agrees just to shut her up. Abi later introduces Toyah to Dean, making out he’s her sponsor who’s agreed to help her through her addiction. Toyah’s pleased, however everything is not what it seems.

Dean hands Abi a bag of drugs and they share a laugh about gullible Toyah.

Will Abi get the help she needs? Will Toyah find out the truth about her and Imran?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

From March 7, Coronation Street will air hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm.

