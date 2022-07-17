Emmerdale legend Kelvin Fletcher announces news about latest venture

Emmerdale legend Kelvin Fletcher has shared exciting news about his new venture – his new book about his farm life.

The Andy Sugden actor took to Instagram today to give fans an update about his new book Fletchers on the Farm.

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher has shared an exciting update on his farm book – but didn’t mention returning to the soap (Credit: Instagram)

Kelvin tried to share the exciting news to his fans but a technical fault meant there was no sound on his video.

And re-posting it, he was interrupted by his adorable son Milo telling him it was because of the rain at his house.

Then Kelvin’s wife interrupted with an old light to take to the skip.

Finally getting back to it, Kelvin finally shared the happy news.

“We did a photoshoot that was a little bit chaotic with all the kids, twins, dog,” he said.

“It was for the front cover of our new book, Fletchers on the Farm. It’s available now to pre-order.

Kelvin Fletcher book

“It comes out in October, there you have it. Fletchers on the Farm. What a Sunday.”

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin announced the book last month on Instagram.

Kelvin said: “We are so excited to announce our brand new book, Fletchers On The Farm, will be published on the 13th October 2022!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

Farm life

“When we decided to leave our happy home in Oldham for a 120-acre working farm in the Peak District, we had no idea quite what we were letting ourselves in for.

“In the book, let us take you behind the scenes of daily new experiences on the farm.

“There are the Adventures, going from self-professed ‘townies’ to farmhands overnight; the Mishaps, like shearing sheep in a way that costs more than the price for the wool; and the Lessons, such as never turn your back on a flock of sheep – or put simply ‘always close the gate!'”

Kelvin added: “Fletchers On The Farm is available to pre-order now through the link in our bio! We hope you love it!”

