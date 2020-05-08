Kelvin Fletcher fans beg him to shave off his beard as he shows off new look

Kelvin Fletcher fans have begged for him to shave off his beard as he showed off his dramatic new look to his Instagram followers.

The former Emmerdale actor has posted a series of pictures showing off his newly bleached blonde hair and bushy beard.

Kelvin captioned his latest post: "From brunette to ginger (favourite part) to yellow. Now where's that toner?"

Although Kelvin's post was about his hair, it was the beard that attracted more attention as fans begged him to shave it off.

One commented: "Shave the beard off now."

A second wrote: "Lose the beard please."

A third said: "Just shave your beard off then it won't be too bad!"

Another added: "Get that beard off."

Kelvin isn't the only one to change up his appearance during the coronavirus lockdown.

Aaron Dingle star Danny Miller has changed up his hair (Credit: ITV)

His former Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller recently shaved his hair off.

Coronation Street stars including Tina O'Brien and Sue Cleaver have also changed up their hair during lockdown.

Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing

Kelvin is best known for playing Andy Sugden in Emmerdale from 1996 until 2016.

After being on the show for 20 years, Kelvin left the ITV soap.

Kelvin won Strictly Come Dancing with Oti (Credit: BBC)

Last year he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, coming in as a last minute contestant after Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing pulled out due to a foot injury.

Kelvin partnered with Oti Mabuse and the pair went on to win the series.

Will Kelvin return to Emmerdale?

Kelvin played Andy for 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Kelvin has previously ruled out returning to Emmerdale, he has admitted he would like a role on Coronation Street.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column earlier this year, he was quoted saying: "I'd love to go back to a soap. Coronation Street would be great."

Would you like to see Kelvin join Corrie?

