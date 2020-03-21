Keith Duffy hints at Coronation Street comeback

Singer Keith Duffy has hinted at a potential return to Coronation Street.

The Boyzone star has said the door is definitely still open for his character, Ciaran McCarthy, to make a comeback to the cobbles.

Keith Duffy has hinted a Corrie return is on the cards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 45-year-old singer and actor played barman Ciaran for two separate stints until his exit in 2011, and a possible Weatherfield return has been raised over the years but the timing wasn't right.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "Since I left I've been approached on a couple of occasions about the possibility of going back but it never suited my timescale."

The Boyzone singer - who appeared on Corrie from 2002 to 2005 again from 2010 to 2011 - previously insisted he wouldn't want to return for a third run because it's such a "full-on job".

Speaking back in 2018, he said: "A couple of times, yeah. [Am I tempted?] No, it's a full-on job, six days a week, 14 hours a day, living in Manchester.

"I love Manchester but my home is in Ireland."

However, he admitted he will always treasure his time on the ITV soap because it gave him direction after Boyzone split up in 1999 and taught him a lot about acting.

He played Ciaran on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

He told BANG Showbiz at the time: "I'd never say no [to going back], I loved Corrie, it came at a very important part of my life.

"Ronan [Keating] and Stephen [Gately] predominantly did the lead vocals in Boyzone so when we broke up, a solo career for me wasn't really on the cards - I'm a great singer like but I didn't have the profile Ronan had.

"Corrie picked me up when I was a little bit lost and it gave me direction and an education. I was there for 10 years, I did a lot of theatre, and I love to do that."

On the other hand, fans would love for Keith to make a comeback on the cobbles.

Last year Keith and his Boyzone bandmates announced they were splitting for good after 25 years in the business.

They performed one final televised song on Loose Women before going their separate ways.

