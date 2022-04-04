June Brown’s unlikely friendship with Lady Gaga

It was announced today (Monday, April 4 2022) that EastEnders legend June Brown has sadly died at the age of 95.

June famously played Dot Cotton in EastEnders from 1985 until 2020 when she left the soap for good.

June had many famous friends, but was she friends with singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga?

Actress June played Dot Cotton in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: June Brown death: Dot Cotton’s most iconic EastEnders moments

Was June Brown friends with Lady Gaga?

In 2013 June appeared on The Graham Norton Show and was a guest alongside Lady Gaga, Jude Law and Greg Davies.

June was on the show to talk about her autobiography.

Lady Gaga was shocked to meet the EastEnders legend.

Graham asked Gaga if she was familiar with EastEnders and Dot said: “No don’t say yes darling, if you’re not you’re not and I don’t blame you.”

However Lady Gaga said she is familiar with the BBC soap and was a big fan of June’s however she didn’t get to watch a lot of television.

Lady Gaga then went on to say: “You are so fabulously dressed and I’m very honoured to be seated next to you.”

June and Lady Gaga met on the Graham Norton Show in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Lady Gaga inviting June Brown to a club

In an interview with the Daily Star in 2019, June spoke about how down to earth the singer is.

June said: “She was so funny, intelligent and down to earth, but when she went in front of the press you could see her put her Gaga persona on.”

She also added that Gaga invited her to a nightclub. She continued: “She saw me sitting on my own and came back, dropped the whole Gaga thing and invited me to a nightclub.”

However June revealed she had to turn down the offer because of filming commitments to Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Read more: When was June Brown’s last scene in EastEnders? Why did she leave the soap?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!