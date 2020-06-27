June Brown doesn't watch EastEnders anymore because she can't see the television

June Brown has revealed she no longer watches EastEnders after quitting - because she can't see the television.

The actress, 93, suffers with poor eyesight and struggles to see well enough to watch anything on the box.

Dot moved to Ireland after becoming a millionaire (Credit: BBC)

She told the Mirror: "I haven't been watching it as I find it difficult to see the television very clearly.

"If your sight is poor, there's very little you can do. I read my Kindle instead. I can see where everything is around the house but nothing's clear."

The actress has been a regular star on the soap since just after it began in 1985 and stayed consistently, except for a break between 1993 and 1997.

June revealed she had quit the soap earlier this year in a bombshell interview.

She said on the podcast Distinct Nostalgia: "I don't want a retainer for EastEnders, I've left. I've left for good [and] sent her off to Ireland where she'll stay. I've left EastEnders. I did make up a limerick. It's a bit dirty.

June wasn't happy at Dotty's recasting (Credit: BBC)

"I went back to do a good story.

"Alas and alack, when I got back it had gone up in smoke.

"I got a small part, a very small part.

"And that ended up as a big wet fart. Alas and alack, I will never go back."

Why did June quit EastEnders?

Her on-screen son, John Altman, later claimed she quit over a host of issues.

John told the Sun's TV Mag: "I spoke to her obviously but I don't want to quote her but I think generally, bless her heart, she's 93 number one, so she does get very tired these days. Number two, I don't think she was getting the best of storylines.

"She's very much a die hard professional in the business and she wasn't getting quite what she was… she wasn't very impressed by some of the writing she was getting."

He also claimed she was far from impressed with new Dotty actress Milly Zero taking over the role from Molly Conlin, who previously appeared in 2008.

John said: "It was a great shame that Molly Conlin wasn't brought back as Dotty as well, I don't think she was very happy about that."

