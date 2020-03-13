Joe Pasquale plays multiple characters in 'baffling' Doctors episode

BBC One viewers were left in a state of shock after watching yesterday's episode of Doctors, which saw Joe Pasquale play a number of different characters simultaneously.

The TV comedian was the focal point of the storyline where a patient believed that everyone she met was actually the I'm A Celebrity star.

Just want to let everyone know that Doctors has a storyline where a woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale. And Joe Pasquale is playing all the characters.

Incredibly, the 58-year-old funnyman was happy to take on the multiple roles and take part in this special episode of the BBC One soap.

The comedian played multiple roles in the episode (Credit BBC)

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their amazement at the fact that the comedian was on board with the storyline that many dubbed "bizarre".

One fan said: "Just want to let everyone know that Doctors has a storyline where a woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale. And Joe Pasquale is playing all the characters. Working from home is going well."

Read more: Holby City viewers convinced Cameron will become a serial killer

Just want to let everyone know that Doctors has a storyline where a woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale. And Joe Pasquale is playing all the characters. Working from home is going well. pic.twitter.com/GbsnNEq2Sx — Holly (@holly_m_rogers) March 12, 2020

Another fan said: "Coronavirus is taking over the world and Joe Pasquale is the top trending topic in the UK because he's starring in an episode of Doctors where a sick woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale."

Coronavirus is taking over the world and Joe Pasquale is the top trending topic in the UK because he's starring in an episode of "Doctors" where a sick woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale.



Britain in a nutshell.pic.twitter.com/BAMCddbG0d — HLTCO (@HLTCO) March 12, 2020

A third fan said: "Joe Pasquale is playing many versions of himself in a bizarre episode of daytime soap Doctors. Who'd have thought working from home could be so entertaining..."

Joe Pasquale is playing many versions of himself in a bizarre episode of daytime soap Doctors. Who'd have thought working from home could be so entertaining... pic.twitter.com/Qm3tJ5aCf6 — Jonathan Banks 🔶 Eco worrier & politician #FBPE (@Jonathan_MBanks) March 12, 2020

Read more: Casualty will air this weekend after being removed from the schedules

The popular daytime soap shared the story of a woman who was suffering from a personality disorder and believed that every man she met was the I'm A Celebrity comedian.

Detailing the experience from the woman's perspective meant that Joe had a range of roles to play simultaneously.

The episode focused on a woman living with a personality disorder (Credit BBC)

While some viewers described the episode as being "bizarre" others said they thought that it was "amazing".

Many viewers also commented on the fact that the BBC One daytime soap had made their time working from home far more enjoyable.

Did you watch this episode of Doctors?

Tell us what you think of this story by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!