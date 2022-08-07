Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger’s refreshing confession about weight gain after losing 9 stone

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger made a refreshing confession about gaining weight following her nine stone weight loss.

The actress plays Glenda Shuttleworth in the ITV soap, having made her debut this week.

Jodie Prenger made a refreshing weight loss confession (Credit: ITV)

However it is not her first taste of fame.

That came when she appeared on Living TV’s The Biggest Loser in 2006.

She won £25,000 on the show after she shed almost 9 stone and went from a size 26 to 9st 9lbs.

During the show she opened up about how her career – and how late night working had seen her balloon.

She told the show: “Because I worked at night, I’d sit around in the day and make a sandwich for something to do.

“I couldn’t cook, so I’d eat in restaurants all the time and then after gigs I’d have a KFC or a cheese sandwich. I knew it was wrong, but it fed my hunger.”

Coronation Street: Jodie Prenger opens up about weight loss

However, after losing the staggering amount of weight, Jodie struggled to keep it off.

She found herself having to exercise for three hours a day to maintain her new figure.

I was happy to regain a couple of stone and get some curves back.

Refreshingly, Jodie previously told the Daily Star: “I found it hard to keep weight off, and it’s never helped that I am partial to a cheeseboard and a bottle of Prosecco.

“The main thing now is that I do enjoy myself and refuse to beat myself up about my weight.

“Size 10-12 just wasn’t sustainable. Besides, I’d gotten too skinny. I was happy to regain a couple of stone and get some curves back.”

Jodie lost nine stone on The Biggest Loser in 2006 (Credit: Living TV)

After dropping the weight she won BBC Talent show I’d Do Anything in 2008.

The actress went on to play Nancy in Oliver in the West End – and also played the title role in Shirley Valentine.

Now on Coronation Street, she says it’s a dream come true.

Of joining the soap she said: “I know I sound like a soppy sod, but it’s been on my bucket list to be in Coronation Street since I was little.

“It’s an honour, it truly is a very special moment in my life.

“To be part of something my family and I have loved for so long. And what a character, oh I have to say, total dream part.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

