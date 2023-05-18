Jessie Wallace has revealed her real name and honestly she did well to change it

EastEnders’ star Jessie Wallace has revealed her real name to fans – yes, there was a time when she wasn’t actually called Jessie.

The Kat Slater actress took to Instagram stories earlier this week to share an old newspaper article with her fans.

In the article it was apparent that a younger Jessie seemed to go by a completely different name – and honestly, she did well to change it!

Jessie had a different name (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessie Wallace reveals real name to fans

Earlier this week, Jessie Wallace reshared a story from one of her friends, showing an old photo of them in the newspaper.

Jessie’s friend Natasha had shared a photo of a newspaper article. This saw the two of them alongside two other girls smile for the camera.

Woah, Jessie’s name isn’t Jessie? (Credit: @jessie.wallace_official on Instagram)

Natasha wrote: “Love this pic,” she then added: “Very Random Day Being in The Guardian Newspaper,” followed by a series of laughing face emojis.

Jessie reshared the story and added “Trippy day 1985,” again with a laughing face emoji. The newspaper article credited the girls in the photo but Jessie’s name appeared as something completely different.

Jessie’s real name is Karen! (Credit: ITV)

What is Jessie Wallace’s real name?

At the bottom of the newspaper article, the caption read: “Grin and bear it…,” followed by naming the four girls in the photo.

However, Jessie’s name was nowhere to be seen. Instead, the post confirmed that her current name, Jessie Wallace, is in fact a stage name.

In the article, Jessie was credited as ‘Karen Wallis.’ Jessie must have decided that the name Karen just wasn’t unique enough and changed it once she started showbiz.

Honestly, we can’t blame her for changing it. Now she doesn’t have to worry about being associated with a meme for the rest of her life!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

