Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has revealed Fiz and Tyrone’s split has been planned for YEARS.

The actress, 37, has played Corrie‘s Fiz Stape for 20 years and on-screen has been in a seemingly happy relationship with Tyrone Dobbs for years.

However, earlier this year, disaster struck.

Mechanic Tyrone fell for much younger nail technician Alina Pop. He left his family and moved in with Alina shortly after.

Fiz and Tyrone’s split has been in the works for years (Credit: ITV)

What did Jennie McAlpine say about Corrie?

The storyline came like a bolt from the blue to fans – but Jennie has revealed it has been in the works for years.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kelly Neelan charged with Seb Franklin’s murder

Speaking on today’s (May 9) episode of Martin and Roman’s Weekend Best, Jennie said: “They’ve been planning it for quite a while and then the pandemic happened.

“Then Corrie had a little break like all the soaps did to see how we could make it all COVID safe.

“And now we’re back filming at two meters and all that jazz.

“But still making brilliant, brilliant telly.

“And the writers have just come up with different ways of telling stories that don’t have lots and lots of people in the scene and lots of dramatic stunt,” she added.

Viewer reaction to the storyline

Jennie admitted COVID did play a part in how the storyline played out on screen.

She said: “There was a time I would’ve dragged her out there by her hair but also two meters wise you can’t.

“People keep saying: ‘When are you going to slap her?’ I can’t slap her – I’m not allowed to.

Maybe if she gets really long hair extensions and I can pull that hair from two meters away that’s all we can do really.

“Maybe if she gets really long hair extensions and I can pull that hair from two meters away that’s all we can do really.”

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: David Neilson teases Roy Cropper could MURDER Corey

Jennie also revealed she was “gutted” when she discovered what was going to happen between her and Tyrone.

“I was gutted, gutted when I heard they were going to split up because I just love working with Alan,” she said.

“And it’s so comfy, and you know when you feel comfy at work it’s just the best thing. I was a bit like: ‘Oh God, what am I going to have to do now?!’ But actually I’ve still had loads of scenes with him.

“I’m just shouting at him, but I was shouting at him before to be honest and now I’m just shouting at him more.

“He now just leaves the house at the end of the scene so that’s the only difference really,” she said.

Jennie McAlpine still can’t believe she’s on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Jennie McAlpine admits shock at being on Coronation Street 20 years after starting

Jennie also told how she still can’t believe her luck in being on Corrie.

“I can’t even believe it. I was 17 when I joined the show,” she said.

She added: “I was working in Boots the chemist, I had my job, doing my school. I went for an audition I didn’t think I was going to get.

“I thought they’d say no thank you, they said yeah.

“And it was just four or five episodes and I thought that would be it. Then they phoned again and asked if I wanted to come back for a few months. And then it was 20 years. I don’t know how it happened.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!