Jeff Brazier reveals reaction to son Bobby Brazier joining EastEnders cast

Jeff Brazier has revealed his reaction to his son Bobby Brazier joining EastEnders as Freddie Slater.

Yesterday (Thursday, July 21) it was announced that Freddie Slater would be returning to Walford and would be played by Bobby.

And Jeff has shared his reaction to Bobby joining the soap, stating how proud he is.

Sharing a photo of Bobby in Albert Square, Jeff said: “Proud of @bobbybrazier joining @bbceastenders.

“He has been gifted an opportunity and he is grabbing it with both hands with a great attitude and respect.

“Little confusing for us that his name is Freddie but we’ll get use to it!

“From what I’ve heard over the past month or so it sounds like he is a part of a great team. I’m so excited to watch him develop.”

Ruth Langsford commented on the post: “Congratulations @bobbybrazier. What an opportunity and well done Jeff for raising such a gifted young man.”

One fan wrote: “Incredible!”

A second added: “Oh wow, this is amazing.”

Freddie is the oldest son of Jade Goody and Jeff.

He began modelling when he was 16-years-old and EastEnders will be his acting debut.

Bobby has a younger brother, Freddie, 17, who is following him into the modelling industry.

Jade tragically died from cervical cancer in 2009 when her boys were just six and four.

Jade sadly died in 2009 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Who will Bobby Brazier play in EastEnders?

Bobby will be taking on the role of Freddie Slater, who is the son of little Mo Slater and nephew of Kat Slater.

He has already started filming and will appear on the square from autumn.

Freddie is the son of Little Mo (Credit: BBC)

On his new role, Bobby said: “I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders – so far it’s been perfect.

“Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.”

He continued: “Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing, I’m very grateful.

“Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

