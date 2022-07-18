Emmerdale star announces he’s about to become a dad for the third time

Jay Kontzle, who plays Billy in Emmerdale, has announced he will be a dad for a third time on Instagram.

The soap favourite told fans his brood will soon grow to be a family of five earlier today (July 18).

Instagram were thrilled for Jay and wife Mimi over their happy news – and co-stars also showered them both with love.

The couple are already parents to daughter KaiBo, six, and son Zian, four.

Emmerdale star is already a dad to two kids (Credit: YouTube)

Jay Kontzle: Emmerdale star’s news

Jay made his announcement as he shared a family snap on Monday showing himself and Mimi holding their two kids.

He captioned the image, in which Mimi’s bump was also on display: “Soon to be a family of 5.”

Opening up about his family news, Jay joked to OK! that artist Mimi was “sly” about their family growing.

He said: “I was settled with our two and I didn’t think we’d be having another one – but Mimi already had it planned. She likes to act like she’s not sly but she is!”

Mimi added: “I didn’t think it would happen. So much so that a week before we found out, I’d given away all our baby stuff.”

Jay added finding out he will be a dad again ‘made him sweat’ as Mimi rang him during a break at work.

I was a bit shocked!

“I was sitting eating lunch in the sun and all of a sudden I went hot and started dripping with sweat. I was a bit shocked!” he said.

How followers reacted

Within hours, thousands of followers had made their approval clear for Jay’s message by ‘Liking’ his post.

Dozens also expressed their congratulations in the comments sections – including several of Jay’s past and present soap castmates.

Jay Kontzle has played Billy Fletcher in Emmerdale since 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

“Awwww amazing!! Congratulations guys!!!” gushed Danny Miller.

Andrea Tate star Anna Nightingale added: “Eeee amazing, congratulations guys xxx.”

Meanwhile, Emile John wrote: “Ayyyyyy congrats to you guys.”

And Natalie Ann Jamieson, Laura Norton and Ash Palmisciano all passed on their best with red heart emojis.

