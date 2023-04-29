James Martin smiling; composited against the Emmerdale logo and background (Credit: ITV/YouTube/ Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

James Martin responds as he’s tipped for role on Emmerdale: ‘They’d love to have you!’

Could the celebrity chef join the cast of the ITV soap?

By Joel Harley

Saturday Morning host James Martin has responded after a former soap star tipped him for a role on Emmerdale. So could he appear on the popular soap opera?

The comment came as actor Debra Stephenson appeared on his ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (April 29). The former Corrie star, who played Frankie Baldwin on the soap, suggested that James might be a shoo-in for a role.

Could James Martin appear on Emmerdale? “They’d love to have you!” Debra suggested.

James Martin on his ITV show
James Martin has responded to suggestions he could appear on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Saturday Morning hot James Martin tipped for soap opera role

Appearing on Saturday Morning today, Debra discussed her previous work on Coronation Street. She played the wife of Danny Baldwin from 2004 till 2007.

“That was a long time ago,” Debra said, when queried about her role on the soap. “Even if my name gets mentioned on Corrie or Emmerdale, it’s bigger than anything else I’ve done in my life,” James enthused.

“Well, I mean, I’m sure they’d love to have you on Emmerdale – you’re a local lad aren’t you?” Debra suggested. “I don’t know about that, but anyway,” he laughed, bashfully.

“You’d get a cameo, definitely,” Debra told him. Move over Marlon – could the celebrity chef join the cast of Emmerdale?

Debra Stevenson as Frankie Baldwin on Coronation Street
Debra played Frankie Baldwin on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary learns the truth about Faye, and Cathy leaves the village

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of Emmerdale can reveal that Mary will learn that Faye is scamming her. This comes as Suzy raises her suspicions regarding her true motives.

Mary is initially dubious, but comes to realise that there may be some truth to Suzy’s claims. As she confronts Faye, things become heated, and the pair break into a scuffle. Will scamster Faye kill Mary?

Mary bleeding and unconscious on Emmerdale
Mary is injured as she confronts Faye (Credit: ITV)

In other spoilers for next week, Cathy is going to leave the village. Seeking a sense peace and respite, Cathy leaves to spend some time with brother Scott in the Lakes.

As she heads off, Cathy’s family and friends bid a tearful farewell. But will she return?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Paddy Cuts His Hand - Emmerdale

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale James Martin James Martin's Saturday Morning

Trending Articles

James Martin in his home kitchen
James Martin taking break from Saturday Morning show amid ITV schedule switch-up
Meghan Markle / Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle’s family declare ‘this will change everything’ as they threaten to ‘expose’ royal in new TV interview
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder on I'm A Celebrity
Gillian McKeith’s motives for signing up for I’m A Celebrity questioned as star hits back
Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry
Princess Charlotte tipped to ‘prove Prince Harry wrong’ as she follows in another senior royal’s footsteps
James Martin on his show
James Martin urged to ‘be careful’ as fans share ‘concerns’ over today’s show
Jane McDonald urged to ‘stay strong’ as she becomes ’emotional’ in new On Safari special