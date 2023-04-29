James Martin responds as he’s tipped for role on Emmerdale: ‘They’d love to have you!’

Saturday Morning host James Martin has responded after a former soap star tipped him for a role on Emmerdale. So could he appear on the popular soap opera?

The comment came as actor Debra Stephenson appeared on his ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (April 29). The former Corrie star, who played Frankie Baldwin on the soap, suggested that James might be a shoo-in for a role.

Could James Martin appear on Emmerdale? “They’d love to have you!” Debra suggested.

James Martin has responded to suggestions he could appear on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Saturday Morning hot James Martin tipped for soap opera role

Appearing on Saturday Morning today, Debra discussed her previous work on Coronation Street. She played the wife of Danny Baldwin from 2004 till 2007.

“That was a long time ago,” Debra said, when queried about her role on the soap. “Even if my name gets mentioned on Corrie or Emmerdale, it’s bigger than anything else I’ve done in my life,” James enthused.

“Well, I mean, I’m sure they’d love to have you on Emmerdale – you’re a local lad aren’t you?” Debra suggested. “I don’t know about that, but anyway,” he laughed, bashfully.

“You’d get a cameo, definitely,” Debra told him. Move over Marlon – could the celebrity chef join the cast of Emmerdale?

Debra played Frankie Baldwin on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary learns the truth about Faye, and Cathy leaves the village

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of Emmerdale can reveal that Mary will learn that Faye is scamming her. This comes as Suzy raises her suspicions regarding her true motives.

Mary is initially dubious, but comes to realise that there may be some truth to Suzy’s claims. As she confronts Faye, things become heated, and the pair break into a scuffle. Will scamster Faye kill Mary?

Mary is injured as she confronts Faye (Credit: ITV)

In other spoilers for next week, Cathy is going to leave the village. Seeking a sense peace and respite, Cathy leaves to spend some time with brother Scott in the Lakes.

As she heads off, Cathy’s family and friends bid a tearful farewell. But will she return?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

