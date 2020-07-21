Jacqueline Jossa admits she'd love to return to EastEnders but rules out Dancing On Ice

TV's Jacqueline Jossa has revealed she'd love to return to EastEnders after leaving Albert Square in 2018.

The 27-year-old previously joined the long-running BBC soap in 2010, and was the second actress to play Lauren Branning.

During an Instagram Q&A session yesterday (July 20), Jacqueline teased at a possible return.

Jacqueline Jossa would love to return to EastEnders (Credit: Splash)

The former I'm A Celeb star asked her followers what they would like to see her do next.

When asked if she would ever return to EastEnders, Jacqueline said: "Maybe one day!! I LOVED my time on the show."

The mum-of-two also revealed fans were keen to see her take on BBC drama Our Girl.

She said: "So many of these too LOL."

The actress addressed fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/jacjossa)

Jacqueline ruled out Strictly (Credit: Instagram Story/jacjossa)

Read more: Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Kara Tointon hints at EastEnders return

And the same goes for a family reality show, with Jacqueline adding: "This is by far the main one!!"

However, the star wasn't as keen to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

After a fan suggested the hit dance show, she stated: "I can't dance."

She also used the Q&A session to rule out ITV's Dancing On Ice.

She was previously rumoured to join Our Girl (Credit: Instagram Story/jacjossa)

Fans were keen to see a family reality show (Credit: Instagram Story/jacjossa)

Soap comeback

It certainly isn't the first time Jacqueline has teased at a possible return to EastEnders.

Earlier this year, the TV star revealed she'd would love to go back to the soap in the next five years.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jacqueline said: "I absolutely love EastEnders, love the people, the production and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart.

"It doesn't feel like it was goodbye forever, definitely not, well not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday. I could hobble back in on my walking stick one day."

Jacqueline played Lauren for seven years (Credit: Splash)

When asked if she would return in under five years, the actress responded saying: "I think that sounds better than me going back tomorrow, yes."

During Jacqueline's time playing Lauren, her character struggled with a drinking problem, gave birth to her first child and discovered her late boyfriend Steven had been cheating on her with her sister, Abi.

Our Girl rumours

Jacqueline's chat came months after the star was rumoured to take over the lead in Our Girl.

Michelle Keegan was the last to step down from the role, which saw her spend months overseas and away from husband Mark Wright.

She has been rumoured to take on a number of roles since EastEnders (Credit: Splash)

Read more: EastEnders' Maisie Smith claps back at trolls who called her 'vain'

EastEnders co-star Lacey Turner also appeared in the first series of the BBC drama.

A source told The Sun in January: "Jacque­line is keen to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and pal Lacey."

They added: "And bosses at the Beeb want a mainstream signing and feel the queen of the jungle fits the bill perfectly."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.