Jack P Shepherd put in his place by Denise Welch in Twitter debate over lockdown easing

Actor Jack P Shepherd has sparked a debate with Denise Welch after he suggested "nail bars, theatres and gigs do nothing for the economy".

The Coronation Street star, 32, was discussing the easing of lockdown on Twitter when he made the remark.

But after he commented some businesses weren't worthy of being reopened, Denise was quick to prove him otherwise.

Denise Welch disagreed with Jack P Shepherd on Twitter (Credit: Splash)

Sharing his thoughts on a tweet which has since been deleted, Jack said: "Nail bars, theatres and gigs do nothing for the economy. Bottom line."

Denise replied: "Jack. The arts bring in 5.4 billion a year including theatre!! x."

He went on: "Ah fair enough, no idea then love, God knows what they’re playing at."

Followers rushed to comment on their conversation, with one saying: "I don't believe you just said that @JackPShepherd88, such a dumb statement, especially in your industry."

Jack. The arts bring in 5.4 billion a year including theatre!! x — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) July 5, 2020

Another added: "Without the theatres there is loads of actors without work that's why we need them bk open."

While a third agreed with Jack, saying: "I work in a nail bar and you are right Jack tbh."

Jack's comments come days after the soap actor showed off the results of a very long awaited trim after months away from the barbers.

He shared two photos at Manchester barbers Jersey Street Social Club.

The Corrie star suggested some businesses weren't worthy of opening just yet (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Linda Robson tears up as she reveals her beloved dog Ernie has died

Smiling as he got a much-needed trim at the trendy spot, he followed up with the finished results.

He cheekily captioned the post with: "Officially off the island."

Opening up

Meanwhile, Denise recently opened up on her 31-year battle with depression on Loose Women.

She appeared on the show via video link to give "her most important interview ever" about her fight and to inspire people to believe things can get better.

Denise recently opened up on her battle with depression on Loose Women (Credit: Splash)

Read more: Corrie fave Alan Halsall only communicates with ex Lucy Jo Hudson about daughter Sienna

Denise, 62, said: "Obviously I have no medical knowledge, I'm in no position to tell anyone how to survive it, but if anyone can gain solace from my experience…

"It started when I gave birth to Matty 31 years ago. Prior to that I'd had no episode of depression. I didn't know the true meaning of depression until I had very severe post-natal depression."

She revealed there was nobody talking about it back then in the public eye and she wasn't well enough to find a book about it off her own back.

The former Coronation Street star added: "I would have given anything to have turned on my TV, to see someone I recognised talking about an illness they lived with, how they enjoyed the bits in between."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.