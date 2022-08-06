Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has reunited with her ITV co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden in a touching family snap.

The actress played Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap before quitting last year.

Her husband Matthew plays David Metcalfe in the soap, although his character has just left the village for a temporary break.

Charley Webb posts family picture

Posting a picture of their family to Instagram, Charley captioned the sweet snap with “Reunited”.

It is the first post of the couple Charley has made in 10 weeks.

However, it is not known what she meant by her caption.

Emmerdale fans love Charley Webb’s family snap

Either way Charley’s fans loved seeing the snap of the couple and their three children out blackberry picking.

One fan commented: “Happy weekend. Great picture. Yes family time is important and precious.”

A second said: “Lovely family photo xxx.”

Another added: “Beautiful family.”

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden share three children (Credit: Splash)

ITV fans react to Emmerdale exit

Earlier this week Emmerdale fans were confused after Matthew’s character David left the village again.

The shopkeeper suddenly announced that his ex Alicia had fallen off a cliff in Portugal and needed him to help her recover.

His sudden exit came despite him being mired in some major storylines, leading fans to slam the development.

One said: “Terrible writing. As if you’d fly out at the drop of a hat to help your ex from years ago, and your current partner would be absolutely fine with it.

“Desperate lack of imagination by scriptwriters when it comes to writing characters out for a few weeks.”

A second said: “Does anyone know why David left so suddenly? Ever since he’s been back, it seems they’re always finding excuses for him to leave for a while then come back, then leave, then come back….”

A third said: “Did the writers actually think that one through? David goes rushing off to Portugal to support Alicia, meanwhile Leyla’s at death’s door back in the village.

“Will he come rushing back to support Jakob, or will he stay with the broken leg?”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

