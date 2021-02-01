Is Tyrone Dobbs from Corrie going to cheat on Fiz with Alina Pop?

Tyrone Dobbs is going to have to get used to living with Alina Pop in Coronation Street – but will it lead to him cheating on girlfriend Fiz Brown?

The much-loved couple have finally worked through their problems with Fiz’s daughter Hope on the ITV soap.

But just as it looks like Tyrone and Fiz’s relationship is back on track, could his friendship with Alina get in the way of their happy ending?

Will Tyrone Dobbs cheat with Alina Pop on Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: What happens between Tyrone and Alina?

Tyrone previously offered Alina a place to stay after Ray Crosby purchased a number of properties on the cobbles.

Naturally, Alina jumped at the chance and began packing her bags for the move.

However, the mechanic soon regretted his decision.

To add to his worries, Fiz wasn’t pleased but ultimately agreed to let Alina move in.

Alina moved in with Tyrone and his family (Credit: ITV)

Despite appearing to work well, Tyrone starts to have doubts and turns to Dev Alahan for advice.

But things take an awkward turn after Tyrone walks in on the pretty brunette wearing just a towel.

Following the bathroom mishap, the flustered mechanic arranges for Alina to move back into the salon flat.

But is he just trying to put temptation out of harm’s way?

Will Alina come between Tyrone and Fiz (Credit: ITV)

Who has Tyrone dated in the past?

Meanwhile, Tyrone has had his fair share of romances in the past.

He’s currently settled with long-term girlfriend Fiz, with the pair dating for years.

Romance blossomed for the old flames as Fiz supported Tyrone through his domestic violence ordeal.

At the time, Fiz discovered that Tyrone’s fiancée Kirsty Soames had been beating him up and rushed to support him.

Tyrone and Gemma snogged back in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Thankfully, Tyrone’s abusive marriage to Kirsty came to an end in April 2013.

The pair first set eyes on each other when Kirsty was introduced to the cobbles.

After having moved in with Tyrone at No.9, the former home of Jack and Vera Duckworth, she became increasingly violent.

During their complicated relationship, the former couple welcomed daughter Ruby.

However, it didn’t take long before Kirsty was behind bars and Tyrone was able to embark on his romance with Fiz.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Fiz was furious after she discovered Tyrone’s fling with Gemma Winter.

Tyrone had been leaning on Gemma for support at the time, with the pair sharing a passionate snog in his home.

And during his earlier years on the cobbles, Tyrone also enjoyed romances with Maria Sutherland and the late Molly Compton.

