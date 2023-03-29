In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday March 29, 2023), Amelia and the Dingles found out the truth about Samson’s blackmailing.

With this, Sam kicked Samson out of the house.

But, is Samson leaving Emmerdale after Sam kicked him out?

Samson’s been prising money from Noah (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson has been blackmailing Noah

Viewers will know that Samson has been blackmailing Noah for money.

Samson has recently been pretending to care about Esther, offering to babysit her whilst Amelia goes to college.

With Amelia believing that Samson has turned a corner, this couldn’t be farther from the truth.

In reality, Samson has been blackmailing Noah to hand over money from his trust fund in order for him to stay away from Esther and Amelia.

With Noah worried that Samson will take his girlfriend and her daughter away from him, he’s ended up giving Samson his entire trust fund.

Sam cut ties with his son (Credit: ITV)

Sam kicked Samson out of the house

Tonight, after Charity found out the truth about Samson’s blackmailing, Noah went round to expose Samson to Amelia.

Amelia was furious and confronted Samson outside, drawing in the attention of Sam. Sam demanded that Samson give Noah back the money by the end of the day.

Later on, Samson’s actions drove a wedge between Amelia and Noah, with Amelia ending things with her boyfriend.

Samson returned home for Sam to kick him out of the house. Samson told him that he was more than happy to leave, mentioning that his things were already packed.

He then proceeded to chuck his house keys on the floor.

Is Samson leaving the village? (Credit: ITV)

Is Samson leaving Emmerdale?

Sam’s made it clear that Samson isn’t wanted in the Dingle house.

Samson’s also confessed that he no longer wanted to live with his dad.

But, can Samson redeem himself? And where will he go now he’s been thrown out?

Will Samson leave Emmerdale village? Or will he realise his mistake and make amends, finding his place back in the Dingle clan?

