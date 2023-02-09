In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday February 9, 2023), Paddy decided to leave the village as his mental health declined.

He didn’t tell anybody that he was going to leave.

But, is Paddy leaving Emmerdale for good? Will he return?

Paddy just upped and left (Credit: ITV)

Paddy left the village without saying his goodbyes

Tonight, Mandy asked Paddy if he regretted sleeping with her last night (Wednesday February 8, 2023).

He assured her that he didn’t.

However, he then proceeded to nip out for some milk to get out of having a conversation with her about the events of the previous night.

After a while, Chas came home to see Mandy in a dressing gown on the sofa.

She then realised that Mandy had slept with Paddy.

Later on, Mandy started to worry as Paddy never returned with the milk and wasn’t answering her calls.

She shared her concerns with Marlon and Rhona who felt guilty for not recognising how much Paddy was hurting.

When the trio told Chas that Paddy had been gone awhile, Chas seemed unconcerned.

She explained that Paddy would have just gone out for a walk.

However, worry started to arise when they all found out that Paddy had left his phone at home.

He’d also not collected Eve from nursery.

Viewers then saw Paddy walking down a busy road, alone, without telling anybody where he was going.

But, has Paddy left Emmerdale?

Paddy went missing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy will make a heart-breaking return

After leaving the village tonight, Emmerdale bosses have confirmed that Paddy will spend some time in a local guest house as he struggles with depression.

In March, Paddy will return to the village and say some veiled goodbyes to his friends and family.

Afterwards he will depart from the village once more.

This time, he leaves with the intent of taking his own life.

Emmerdale hope to bring attention to male struggles with mental illness, working closely with the charities Andy’s Man Club and Samaritans.

Dominic Brunt spoke out about his involvement in the storyline, revealing: “It’s a huge honour and a great responsibility to be portraying this storyline. It’s an inherent problem in today’s society that most men don’t talk enough about their problems. We bottle them up, we don’t want to bother anyone, we become embarrassed, we feel we should be strong and not show weakness.

“If this story can shine a light on the issue or make even a small change to someone’s outlook or viewpoint, then it will have been worth it.”

For support for suicidal thoughts and mental illness, viewers can seek help from a number of charities and platforms.

NHS resources are available at Help for suicidal thoughts – NHS (www.nhs.uk)

Samaritans are free to call on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to access online resources.

Andy’s Man Club provides support for men over the age of 18: ANDYSMANCLUB.CO.UK

