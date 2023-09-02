Is Nigel Harman leaving Casualty after Max receives a devastating diagnosis?

This weekend in the double-bill of Casualty, Dr Max Cristie discovers that he might just have one year left to live – but what does that mean for actor Nigel Harman and his future on the show?

After collapsing in his office, Dylan treats Max and told him that he needed a kidney transplant.

But, is Max leaving Casualty? Will Max die after getting this devastating health news?

Max needs a kidney transplant (Credit: BBC)

Casualty: Max might only have one year left to live

In the upcoming double episode on Saturday (September 2), Max finds out that he might only have one year left to live.

After a mother comes into the ED with her limp, young boy, Isaac, Max picks him up and takes him to Resus. But this uses up all of his strength and Max soon collapses in his office. He is later found by Dylan.

After Dylan treats Max in secret, he tells him some devastating news – he needs a kidney transplant.

Struggling to process that he might only have a year left to live if he doesn’t have the transplant, Max is soon stunned when his mum, Stella, turns up at the ED.

She quickly finds out that Max is ill and suggests that Jodie could be a potential donor. However, he makes it clear that Jodie mustn’t know as he doesn’t want to hurt her. But, will Max die as he dismisses the idea of Jodie being a donor?

Nigel Harman is a Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrity contestant (Credit: BBC)

Is Nigel Harman leaving Casualty?

Max Cristie actor Nigel Harman is set to take to the Strictly ballroom this year suggesting that he might have some free time on his hands so that he can compete in this year’s dance show.

Fans have already begun to speculate his stint on the dance show may mean and end for Max with one writing: “Casualty is filmed in Cardiff and Strictly is filmed in London, bit of a commute.”

Someone else said they were “gutted” if this is the end for his character.

However, no official announcement has been made.

But, could this be a hint that Nigel has left his role as Max in Casualty? Could Max be leaving Casualty as he dies from kidney failure? Or will he get the transplant and go off to recuperate somewhere while his alter ego takes to the dance floor on Strictly?

The double-bill of Casualty will air on Saturday, September 2 at 8.30pm and 9.20pm on BBC One.

