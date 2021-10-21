Is Maisie Smith leaving EastEnders? Does Tiffany die?

EastEnders confirmed earlier this month that Maisie Smith who plays Tiffany Butcher-Baker has left the soap.

The actress, 20, announced her decision after starring in the show on and off since 2008.

But when is Maisie leaving EastEnders? And will the door be left open for her return?

Is Maisie Smith leaving EastEnders?

Tiffany is leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Maisie revealed her departure in a statement, saying: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff!

“I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008, and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

“I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.”

When will Tiffany’s final scenes air?

Tiffany’s final scenes will air this year (Credit: BBC)

Maisie filmed her final scenes in the soap on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Although no official air date for her exit has been given, the show films six weeks in advance, so it’s likely she will leave before Christmas.

Or maybe even at Christmas in a super-dramatic storyline…

Does Tiffany die when Maisie Smith leaves EastEnders?

EastEnders‘ Executive Producer Jon Sen confirmed that Tiff would not be killed off and the door will be left open for her return.

He added: “We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.

“She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is.

“She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return.

“We wish her all the very best for her future projects.”

What is Maisie Smith doing next?

Maisie Smith has quit EastEnders after 13 years (Credit: Splash News)

Maisie hasn’t given any details of future projects she may have lined up, but it’s been suggested she’s off to Hollywood.

The actress is said to have been inspired by fellow former Easties’ stars Ben Hardy (Peter Beale) and Himesh Patel (Tamwar Masood).

A source told the Mail earlier this year: “Maisie loves EastEnders and idolises some of her co-stars, some of whom have been great role models for her.

“She believes the soap has been the perfect place to learn her trade and she owes them so much. Leaving will be a wrench but at least she knows she could return.

“Maisie is hugely ambitious and wants to test herself away from soaps.

“Starring in movies is a personal goal and seeing how well Ben and Himesh have done, it’s given her hope she could be the next box office star from EastEnders.”

Is Maisie Smith dating Zack Morris?

Things have gone sour for Keegan and Tiff, but are they on for Zack and Maisie? (Credit: BBC)

Rumours had been rife that EastEnders co stars Maisie Smith and Zack Morris, who plays her on-screen husband Keegan Butcher-Baker were dating.

However, Zack rubbished the rumours on Twitter telling his fans: “Don’t buy into all the gossip people. I know I’m not.”

The claims came after the pair were seen together on numerous occasions, including going into his flat together following a cinema trip.

However, Zack told The Sun: “Maisie and I are just good friends.”

Meanwhile, Maisie insisted they had a “great friendship” given they film so many scenes together.

