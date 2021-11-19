Is Kerry leaving Emmerdale already as she plots her exit?

Kerry recently returned to Emmerdale, but is she leaving already as she plots to get away from the village with Chloe Harris?

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, November 19) Kerry told her daughter Amy that she’s planning on leaving the village with her bosses daughter Chloe so she can be free of her controlling father.

She begged Amy to come with her, warning her Damon is dangerous and she’s not safe staying in the village.

Kerry works for Chloe’s father (Credit: ITV)

Amy then thought Damon’s men could be behind the break in and later she was nearly run over by Damon’s employee, Lynden.

Despite the danger Amy refused to go with Kerry and Chloe, not wanting to leave her son Kyle behind.

But it seems as if Kerry and Chloe are still planning to flee.

Is Kerry leaving Emmerdale?

It has not been revealed if Kerry and Chloe will be leaving or staying.

Chloe is the sister of Sarah’s heart donor, Gemma (Credit: ITV)

However with Lynden knowing they’re in the village, it looks like they won’t be safe there.

Where has Kerry been?

Last year, Kerry came off-screen and it was revealed she had left the village.

In real-life actress Laura Norton was pregnant and due to the coronavirus pandemic, she was unable to film.

Recently Kerry returned to screens and it was revealed she has been working for Chloe’s father, Damon.

However with Chloe’s mum and sister, Gemma, dying fairly recently and Damon in prison, Kerry has build up a friendship with Chloe and has been looking out for her.

Kerry has built up a friendship with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Damon has demanded Chloe doesn’t have contact with Sarah, who received Gemma’s heart after she died.

But Chloe has grown frustrated with her father trying to stop her from living her life and this week she tried to run away with Noah Dingle.

Will Kerry really leave the village?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

