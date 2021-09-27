Is Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street going to get out of prison and come for Leanne?

In tonight’s Coronation Street episodes (Monday, September 27) Imran’s ex-wife Sabeen wanted his help on an appeal case for Harvey Gaskell.

Imran refused but Sabeen reminded him that she knows what he got up to the night of Kelly’s verdict.

Imran told girlfriend Toyah that Sabeen asked for his help with a case, but didn’t reveal it was to do with Harvey.

Later Imran told Sabeen he wouldn’t help her as Harvey belonged in prison for what he did to Leanne and Simon, but what did he do to them?

Who is Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street?

Harvey Gaskell made his first appearance earlier this year and he’s played by actor Will Mellor.

Harvey is a drug lord and the nephew of Sharon Bentley, who is Rita’s former foster daughter.

What did Harvey do to Leanne and Simon?

Last year, Leanne’s three-year-old son, Oliver, died. She was devastated and took time off work as she struggled to cope with her grief.

Realising they were struggling for money, Leanne’s oldest son Simon began working for Dev doing deliveries.

However while working for Dev, Simon became friendly with another delivery boy, Jacob.

He got Simon to deliver drugs and tricked him into thinking he owed them money.

Eventually Simon met Harvey, who was the leader of the drugs ring.

But when Leanne found out about Simon delivery drugs, she was horrified and took his place to do deliveries in order to protect her son.

However she decided to report Harvey to the police and began working with them.

Soon Harvey was arrested and taken into custody.

Harvey’s relation to Sharon Bentley

As Harvey had people on the outside and wanted Leanne and Simon killed, they were all put into witness protection.

Soon Rita got a shock when her former foster daughter Sharon turned up in Weatherfield, wanting to put the past behind them.

However it soon became clear to viewers there was another reason for her return – she’s Harvey’s aunt and was trying to track down Leanne and Simon for him.

In order to get Leanne’s boyfriend Nick back home, Sharon arranged for his son Sam to be kidnapped.

Soon Rita’s former stepdaughter Jenny figured out the connection between Sharon and Harvey and tried to warn Rita.

Rita set her up so she was eventually arrested.

In court, Leanne decided to give evidence but Sharon also gave evidence against Harvey and he was sent to prison.

However with Harvey in prison, Sharon ended up taking over his firm.

Is Harvey coming back?

It has been reported Harvey will be returning and will be involved in a car crash when his prison van crashes into Dev’s car.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, a car and van wreckage could be seen on the set.

Also pictured on set was Jimmi harkishin, who plays Dev, Tanisha Gorey and Adam Hussain, who plays Dev’s kids Asha and Aadi and Michael Le Vell, who plays Kevin Wester.



