Emmerdale has changed its schedule this week due to coverage of the World Cup.

But is Emmerdale on tonight (Monday, November 28 2022)?

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale usually airs at 7.30pm on weeknights, over on ITV 1.

However tonight Emmerdale won’t be on.

This week Emmerdale will air tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 29) and Wednesday (November 30) at 7pm for an hour.

However if you want to watch this week’s episodes now, you can watch on ITVX/ITV Hub.

Victoria wonders if she’s done the right thing (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in this week’s Emmerdale?

Following David and Victoria’s break up, Wendy offers her a key to Dale view.

Victoria tries to convince herself she’s done the right thing by ending things with David.

Later David heads out to win Victoria back, but when he sees Bear working in the shop, he’s annoyed.

Eric tells David that Bear is their new delivery driver, upsetting David further.

When David starts to break down in front of Bear, he offers him some advice.

Soon David has a lightbulb moment.

Meanwhile Vanessa wakes up with a hangover and finds Suzy isn’t there.

Later Vanessa is shocked when she finds Suzy and Vanessa giggling with Leyla.

She assumes they’ve both started using again and is furious.

Vanessa says her goodbyes (Credit: ITV)

But when Leyla provides evidence of their sobriety, Vanessa is mortified.

Soon Suzy and Vanessa realise their relationship is over.

After her farewell party, Vanessa says goodbye to her friends as she leaves in a taxi.

Meanwhile Matty is determined to find out why Amy and Moira left the village.

He also wants to know Cain’s reasoning for killing Al, despite Chas’s attempts to divert his attention.

Later Chas is worried when she learns Matty has got a visiting order to see Cain. Will he get to the truth?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

