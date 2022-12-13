Emmerdale has been operating on a different schedule lately due to the World Cup, but is Emmerdale on tonight?

With the soaps shunting around due to match timings, it’s hard to know what’s going on.

But we’ve got you covered here!

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is not on tonight (Tuesday, December 13).

The soap will continue tomorrow evening (Wednesday, December 14) at 7pm for an hour-long episode.

On Thursday, December 15, Emmerdale will be on at 7.30pm for an hour.

On Friday, December 16, Emmerdale will be on for half an hour at 7.30pm.

Gabby, Kim, Billy and Dawn meet Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What happens in this week’s Emmerdale

This week Dawn, Kim, Billy and Gabby hold interviews for a nanny.

Despite Billy’s reassurance, Dawn is still uncomfortable with someone else looking after their kids.

The panel interviews a strict, old-fashioned nanny.

To Kim’s surprise, Gabby and Dawn refuse to give her the job.

They soon meet a handsome male nanny called Nicky, who Dawn and Gabby are both impressed with.

Meanwhile Chloe tells Belle that Al took someone out to dinner on the night that Faith died and Belle soon realises Chas never ended her affair with Al.

Later Belle confronts Chas and she is unable to deny it any longer.

When Belle suggests this is why Cain killed Al, Chas wonders whether to admit to believing this theory too.

Belle figures out the truth (Credit: ITV)

But Chas is terrified that Belle will tell the family.

Back at the pub, Chas is thrilled when Paddy says he’s booked them a surprise getaway.

Meanwhile Belle breaks down in front of Moira and tells her what she knows.

Moira soon starts to put the pieces together.

The next day Chas prepares for her trip away with Paddy, relieved to be getting away from it all.

But will Moira say anything?

Elsewhere Chas and Charity are thrilled to have Marlon back at the pub. He offers Naomi the job as his assistant.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

