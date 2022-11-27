Emmerdale doesn’t usually air on weekends, however due to coverage of the World Cup the soap will air tonight (Sunday, November 27).

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will be on tonight at the earlier time of 6pm on ITV1. The episode will be an hour long.

However, if you would like to watch the episode earlier, it is available to watch on ITV Hub/ITVX.

Emmerdale is on at 6pm (Credit: ITV)

What is Emmerdale’s schedule for this week?

There will be no episode of Emmerdale tomorrow (Monday, November 28).

This because coverage of the Portugal v Uruguay match will be airing on ITV1 from 6.10pm until 9.15pm with kick-off starting at 7pm.

On Tuesday (November 29) and Wednesday (November 30) Emmerdale will be on at 7pm on ITV1 for an hour.

There will be no Emmerdale episode on Thursday (December 1) or Friday (December 2) due to coverage of the World Cup games.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

David and Vic split up (Credit: ITV)

What is happening in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale?

In tonight’s episode Victoria is left furious when David tells her he put his speeding ticket in her name.

She threatens to go to the police herself if David doesn’t clear things up.

David goes to the police and in an interview room he hopes he’s said enough as he pleads his case to the investigating police officer.

Meanwhile in The Hide, Ryan, Bear and Marlon are shocked when Victoria tells them what David has done.

Soon David shows up to tell her the news, but Victoria looks like she’s had enough.

Later David finds Victoria moving her things out of the house. He’s crushed when he tells her it’s over between them.

Elsewhere, Rhona has a big decision to make about buying Jamie’s share of the veterinary business.

But time runs out when Kim turns up demanding an answer.

Soon Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about Jamie’s shares.

However, there’s a catch – Kim gets fifteen percent off her vet bills.

Soon things get heated as Vanessa reveals she’s off to Canada.

Vanessa and Rhona are both left feeling frustrated at each other and argue.

They start to fire things at each other than they will soon regret.

Will they resolve things before Vanessa ups and leaves?

Also, Marlon is taken aback when Ryan offers him a job back at The Woolpack.

And, Leyla and Liam face reality as they discuss sorting out a divorce.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.