Is Emmerdale actress Nicola Wheeler married? Does she have children?

Actress Nicola Wheeler was born on April 4 1974 in Lancashire in England.

She’s been in Emmerdale for over 20 years and in 2006 she won the Best Bitch Award at the British Soap Awards.

Who does Nicola Wheeler play in Emmerdale?

In 2001 Nicola joined the soap as Nicola Blackstock.

She is the daughter of Rodney and Maureen Blackstock.

In 2007 Nicola King married Donald De Souza, but they divorced just days before his death in 2008.

In 2010 she married Jimmy King.

They have one daughter together called Angelica.

Jimmy has two other children; Elliot Windsor and Carl Holliday.

Elliot is Jimmy’s son with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Windsor.

Carl was born in after a mix up at a fertility clinic. Juliette Holliday was impregnated with the wrong man’s sperm and tracked down Jimmy.

Both Elliot and Carl live with Jimmy, Nicola and their sister Angel.

Is Nicola Wheeler married? Does she have children?

Nicola Wheeler likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight, but it’s reported she lives in Yorkshire with her husband Matt.

In 2015 Nicola and Matt welcomed their son, Jude.

Emmerdale posted a congratulations message to Nicola after her son’s arrival.

The wrote: “Big congratulations to @nicola_wheeler and her baby boy, who arrived on Friday 13! #Emmerdale.”

BIG congratulations to @nicola_wheeler and her baby boy, who arrived on Friday 13! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/YUvPMq3syz — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) April 3, 2015

Was Nicola Wheeler in Coronation Street?

Before landing the role of Nicola in Emmerdale, Nicola played Melanie Tindel in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Melanie appeared in 18 episodes in 1999.

She was an old school friend of Maxine Peacock, who was known as Maxine Heavey at the time.

Melanie asked Maxine if she would do her hair for her wedding.

But when Melanie’s wedding was cancelled, Maxine stepped in for the slot when the church became available and she married Ashley Peacock.

Melanie agreed to be Maxine’s bridesmaid.

Soon Melanie had a fling with Tom Ferguson in the bridal suite.

They had an affair for around a month until Tom broke things off.

What else has Nicola been in?

In 1996 Nicola appeared in Poldark playing Violet Kellow.

The following year she appeared in Gold and Band of Gold.

In 2006 she came ninth in the celebrity reality television series Cirque De Celebrité.

She also appeared in 2010 Emmerdale film Emmerdale: The Dingles – For Richer for Poorer.

What happened to Nicola in Emmerdale?

Over the years Nicola King has been the centre of many big Emmerdale storylines.

But this year, Nicola was attacked by a group of teenage girls in a car park.

As she went to her car, she was approached by the girls.

The group attacked Nicola and left her on the ground.

After the assault one girl came up to Nicola and apologised.

Following the attack, Nicola struggled with anxiety, fearing the girls would come to her house and hurt her or her children.

However when Charles’s daughter Naomi came in for an interview at Nicola’s cafe, she recognised her shoes and voice from the attack.

At first Naomi denied being involved, but eventually admitted that witnessed the attack and didn’t try to stop it.

Naomi told the police that her old housemate Saskia and her friends assaulted Nicola.

However Saskia denied this and said that Naomi is trying to get revenge on her after a falling out.

This week Naomi, Saskia and her friends are on trial, but will Nicola get justice?

