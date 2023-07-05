EastEnders usually airs on BBC One at 7.30pm on Wednesdays. However, tonight (Wednesday, July 5), the soap won’t air as usual.

There will be no episode of EastEnders on BBC One tonight – it will air somewhere else.

Where can I watch EastEnders tonight and what time is it on tonight?

Elaine will be hosting ‘Bride Club’ tonight (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However, although EastEnders is on tonight, the soap won’t air on the main BBC One channel but will air on BBC Two instead.

EastEnders will still air at the usual time of 7.30pm for half an hour, although it will now air away from the main BBC channel.

This is due to Wimbledon taking up the usual EastEnders slot on BBC One. Due to this coverage, EastEnders will now air on BBC Two for the rest of the week.

The soap can also be accessed on BBC iPlayer where daily episodes will be available each morning.

Martin wants answers – but will he like what he hears? (Credit: BBC)

What to expect of EastEnders tonight?

In EastEnders tonight, Martin is still really unhappy with the Theo situation. When he then finds out about the trainers, he confronts Stacey over it. She tells him to back off.

But Martin refuses to let it lie and heads off to Theo’s old school to find answers about why he left. When he learns the real reason, Martin storms home to confront him.

Bursting in the Slaters’ Martin throws accusations at Theo, but how will he respond? And what secret is he really hiding?

Meanwhile, Patrick is worried for Denise and so Jack takes action. He surprises her with a picnic lunch at work and forces her to take a break. She’s touched at the effort he’s gone to for her. Are these two finally back on track?

Also, Ravi manages to get an invite to Zack’s party. He’s on a mission to win Chelsea round. But she’s not impressed and immediately dismisses him. Wanting to get her attention, Ravi starts chatting up another girl – but will it have the desired effect?

Elsewhere, Elaine hosts the first Bride Club meeting, but things soon get vicious. The sniping between Kat and Sharon gets out of hand and Sharon storms out when Kat makes one particularly barbed comment. Can these frenemies put things right?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!