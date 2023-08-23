EastEnders usually airs tonight, on Wednesdays, at 7.30pm for half an hour, but this week has seen a schedule shake-up take place.

Monday’s episode of EastEnders didn’t air as usual, with BBC One airing a double bill of the soap on Tuesday instead.

But, is EastEnders on tonight? When can you catch all the Walford drama next?

EastEnders isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders usually airs on BBC One on Wednesdays. However, tonight, the soap won’t be on.

This is due to the Athletics World Championships coverage airing on BBC One from 7pm instead.

Tonight’s usual episode of EastEnders is still available to watch today (Wednesday, August 23), via BBC iPlayer, although it won’t air on BBC One.

For viewers who prefer to watch the soap live, tomorrow night will see a double bill of the soap air. One episode will air at 7pm and the next at 7.30pm.

This means that by tomorrow night (Thursday, August 24), all the usual weekly episodes of EastEnders would’ve aired.

Peter meets his sisters (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from the next episode of EastEnders?

Viewers will know that last night (Tuesday, August 22), Peter Beale returned to Walford and entered The Vic to meet his sisters, Gina and Anna.

He’d learnt the truth about them after stumbling upon Anna’s voice message to Cindy.

In the next episode of EastEnders, Bobby’s stunned to find Peter kipping on his sofa. Peter offers to help Bobby stop Kathy from selling the chippie but instead goes to spy on Gina and Anna at The Vic.

Soon enough, Peter tries to stop a potential romance between Bobby and Anna from developing. But, is it too late?

Elsewhere, Stacey’s on edge when she discovers that her bedroom has been trashed. But, who destroyed it?

Also, Anton gives Yolande an ultimatum. But, what will she decide to do? Will she leave Patrick behind and return to Birmingham?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will you miss EastEnders tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

For all the latest soap and EastEnders spoilers, soap news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!