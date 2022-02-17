EastEnders has been on-screen since 1985, but with lagging ratings, rumours of a new BBC soap and ITV’s schedule change, could it be the end of EastEnders?

Former star Danniella Westbrook certainly seems to think so.

Is EastEnders getting axed?

EastEnders ratings?

EastEnders took a hit over Christmas when it was revealed their ratings for Christmas Day were well behind other soaps.

Just 2.9 million people tuned in making it the third most-watched soap behind Corrie and Emmerdale.

After years of topping the charts on Christmas Day, 2021 saw it only just scraping into the top 10 most-watched shows.

Then last month it was announced that ITV would be changing their schedules starting in March 2022.

There will be changes made to the key programmes including the evening national and international news as well as the soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour. This will air from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means the soaps will move into new schedule slots.

EastEnders will clash with ITV’s soaps in the new schedule (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

Meanwhile EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Danniella Westbrook hits out

Former EastEnders actress Danniella Westbrook, who played Sam Mitchell, says she thinks with Emmerdale moving to 7.30pm, it could mean ratings on other channels will drop.

On Twitter she praised Emmerdale, saying: “Meena on Emmerdale is brilliant. This is written so well. Can you even imagine the awards this is gonna win?”

She then added a further tweet questioning the future of EastEnders: “Can you imagine when they move Emmerdale to 7.30pm how much the ratings on other channels will drop through the floor… could be the end for Enders.”

Can you imagine when they move emmerdale to 7.30pm how much the ratings on other channels will drop through the floor …. Could be the End for Enders 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) February 15, 2022

Danniella recently hit out at her former show after her character was announced to be returning but with actress Kim Medcalf in the role.

She tweeted the BBC would be hearing from her legal team.

Is EastEnders being axed?

A BBC boss has spoken out about the future of EastEnders following ITV’s schedule shake up.

BBC Chief Tim Davie spoke to the House of Commons’ Account Select Committee saying: “We’re not immune from competitive pressure, let’s be honest about it.

BBC Chief Tim Davie spoke about the competition (Credit: BBC)

“And you may have a marginal impact or an impact during that hour, but we’re confident that the overall case for the EastEnders development remains strong.”

Although there a big changes coming to ITV’s schedule, BBC has also made plenty of decisions about TV shows and dramas.

This year, viewers will be saying goodbye to Holby City and we will also see the return of Waterloo Road.

EastEnders axed in the US

Last month the BBC confirmed to Metro.co.uk that EastEnders had been axed in the United States, even though episodes being shown were 10 years old.

In a statement sent to Metro.co.uk, the BBC said: “EastEnders episodes that have been carried by just a few public television stations in the US are over 10 years behind current episodes playing out in the UK, and unfortunately we are no longer able to make these older episodes available.”

What are fans saying?

Some fans also think the soap needs to come to an end.

Who writes these #EastEnders story lines 🤦‍♀️

No wonder it is going down the pan .

Complete and utter rubbish . — AnnieIrish (@AnnieIrish68) February 2, 2022

EastEnders has been rubbish all Christmas, New year and now it continues to disappoint. Needs axing or some better drama in it where things actually progress for dramatic effect

#EastEnders — JonT (@JonT45936625) January 7, 2022

Lost the storyline now…. Bit rubbish #EastEnders — Gemma chatter (@Gemma42981517) December 28, 2021

Rumours of new BBC Three soap

Meanwhile it has been revealed there are plans for BBC Three to launch a new soap.

There have been rumours of a new BBC soap (Credit: BBC)

As reported in Metro.co.uk, BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “What would it look like? It could be somewhere very specific in modern Britain – Derry or Belfast, Aberdeen or Newcastle.

“I want to showcase a locality in all its glory. I’d like to provide a platform for the cast of the future.”

So what does this mean for the future of the BBC One flagship soap?

Could focus be shifted away from EastEnders and on to this new show? And would that be the end for EastEnders?

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

