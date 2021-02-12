Is Debbie leaving Emmerdale? Has she gone back to Scotland for good?

Emmerdale character Debbie Dingle returned to the village last month. However she went back to Scotland last night. But has she gone for good?

Since Debbie’s return she hasn’t had a lot of luck. After discovering her boyfriend Al had been two-timing her and Priya, both of Al’s lovers set him up by stealing money from The Hop and framing him.

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Thursday, February 12) Debbie was furious when her mum Charity told Al that Debbie and Priya set him up.

Debbie explained she wants to get out of the village. However, she didn’t want to leave her daughter Sarah behind again or force her to move.

Sarah felt bad and suggested to her mum that she go back to Scotland for a break.

Cain told her she needed to sort a manager for the garage and suggested they go to Scotland together and come back to deal with Al later.

Before leaving Debbie handed Kim back the stolen money from The Hide business account.

Later, as Debbie and Cain prepared to leave, she told her mum that she wanted nothing to do with her and neither did her Noah or Sarah.

Debbie and Cain then left the village. But will Debbie be coming back?

Is Debbie leaving Emmerdale?

As Cain told Debbie they would come back at a later date, it appears Debbie does plan to return to the village.

However it has not been revealed when she will be back.

Meanwhile, Charity is still in the bad books with her family after ruining Noah’s chances of joining the army and telling Al about Debbie’s revenge plan.

Will they ever be able to forgive her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

