Is Coronation Street on tonight? When will it return?

Football is playing havoc with the soap schedules, so is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie usually airs at 8pm on a Wednesday night, but with huge FA Cup fixtures filling the TV channels, it’s messed with the regular outing of the soaps.

So what’s going on?

Things don’t get well for Stephen tomorrow night (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street has been cancelled.

Instead, ITV will air live coverage of the FA Cup match between Manchester United and West Ham United.

The programme starts at 7pm, with kick off at 7.45pm, meaning there is no Emmerdale either.

When is Coronation Street on next?

The missed episode of Corrie will instead air on Thursday, March 2.

It will be in the normal timeslot of 8pm and be on for an hour.

Emmerdale will also air for an hour on Thursday, starting at 7pm.

Coronation Street then shows as normal on Friday (March 3) at 8pm.

Can he keep it together or will he expose himself? (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Corrie tomorrow night?

Things get pretty bad for Stephen in Thursday’s Coronation Street.

He is desperately trying to get rid of Carla, so as she prepares for her important presentation, he laces her tea with LSD again.

However, when she spits it out and says he’s used full fat milk Stephen realises there’s a problem.

He’s given her the wrong tea.

It means either he or Sarah have drunk the LSD tea and it soon becomes clear he’s fallen victim to his own poisoning scheme.

As he takes to the stage, he’s sweating and his vision is blurred.

But will Stephen reveal his true colours as he struggles to control what’s coming out of his mouth?

Will Paul accept Peter’s offer? (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets an offer from Peter

Paul is devastated to learn his hand could take 12 weeks to heal.

Gemma tells him he needs to talk to Carla about loss of earnings.

But Peter has found out Carla wasn’t even insured to drive the van and, desperate to protect her, offers Paul a deal.

He gives him £15k as long as he drops any case he’s thinking of pursuing against Carla.

Paul accepts, but then changes his mind after Dee-Dee advises him to wait for a full diagnosis.

Maria opens up to Daisy about her stalker (Credit: ITV)

Daisy turns to Maria

Daisy finds out her hair stylist has cancelled her wedding booking so Jenny suggests using Maria.

Not keen, Daisy snipes that Maria is old and out of touch, which doesn’t go down well.

Daisy later apologises and when Maria finds out about the stalking they talk things through.

Maria opens up about her own ordeal, but will Daisy take her advice?

Also, Sally schemes to get Faye interested in her daughter, and Kevin gets devastating news about his father.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2023? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.