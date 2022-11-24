Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Thursday nights, however tonight (Thursday, November 24) an episode will be airing.

But why is it on tonight, and what is the schedule for the rest of the week?

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight on ITV1 at 8pm for an hour-long episode.

This is because Coronation Street didn’t air on Monday night (November 21) due to the World Cup coverage.

Corrie’s first episode of the week aired last night (Wednesday, November 23).

When is Coronation Street on this week?

The ITV soap will not air tomorrow night (Friday, November 25) due to coverage of the World Cup.

Instead an episode will air on Sunday (November 27) at 7pm for an hour on ITV1.

But if you want to watch this week’s soap episodes now, they are available on ITV Hub/ITVX.

Spoilers: What happens in tonight’s Coronation Street?

In tonight’s scenes Hope takes a hammer from Tyrone’s tool box and hides her cash in a tin in the cupboard.

At the factory, Beth shows Sally the chapter in John Stape’s book about his affair with Rosie Webster.

Meanwhile at school, Hope tells some year 11 girls she will be giving a reading of the book later.

When Fiz finds Sally reading the book the two start to row.

Back at No.9 Fiz and Tyrone are concerned to find the hammer is missing and money in the cupboard.

But at school Hope overhears the two year 11 girls calling her a nut job and she pulls the hammer from her bag and heads towards them.

What will she do?

Elsewhere, in the community centre, Nigel introduces his actress friend to Brian, Ken and Mary.

But Ken is shocked to see it’s his former flame, Martha.

How will they react to seeing each other again?

Debbie shows Lynne, a potential buyer, around the Bistro but Leanne tries her best to sabotage the sale.

Having found out what Leanne is up to, Debbie tells Nick and Leanne she’ll force the sale of the whole Bistro.

Soon Nick takes a call Karis telling him that Harvey wants Sam to visit him again tomorrow.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

