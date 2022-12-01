Coronation Street’s schedule has changed recently due to ITV airing the World Cup fixtures.

But is Coronation Street on tonight (Thursday, December 1 2022)?

Coronation Street is not on tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street doesn’t usually air on Thursday nights and will not be airing tonight.

This week Corrie aired on Sunday (November 27), Monday (November 28), Tuesday (November 29), and last night (Wednesday, November 30).

There will also be no Coronation Street on tomorrow night (Friday, December 2) due to World Cup coverage.

However if you would like to catch up on this week’s episodes, they are available on ITV Hub/ITV X.

Will Stephen have to tell Gail the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What’s happening next week’s Corrie

Coronation Street returns next week however the schedule hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Next week Tim worries seeing Elaine with Stephen, but she assures her son he is nothing like Geoff.

Stephen tells Gail and Audrey that he injured his arm after having one too many and spent the night at a friend’s house.

Meanwhile Gail googles Six Fellas and confronts Stephen about the call from his boss.

Will Stephen be forced to come clean?

Elsewhere Eileen becomes fed up of Tim and Steve’s bickering and takes them down to the solicitor’s office.

Tyrone proposes to Fiz (Credit: ITV)

She instructs Adam to mediate and sort things out once and for all.

Tyrone decides that it’s time to propose to Fiz and he gets down on one knee.

As Fiz and Tyrone celebrate their engagement, they’re interrupted by the arrival of the journalist who wrote the John Stape book.

The journalist hands Fiz a bag and tells her it contains all of his research into John and he wants her to have it so it never falls into the wrong hands.

Meanwhile Dylan suggests Sean invites Laurence over for Christmas, but George notices Todd’s sudden discomfort.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

