Coronation Street isn’t usually on on Tuesdays, but there will be an episode tonight (Tuesday, January 4).

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Yes, tonight there will be an hour-long episode at 8pm.

Why is Coronation Street on tonight?

The reason there is an hour long episode tonight is because there is no episode on Friday, January 7.

Coronation Street is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

That’s because the Live FA Cup Football is on from 7.30pm till 10.20pm.

It’s Swindon v Manchester City with a kick-off at 8pm.

What’s happening in tonight’s episode?

Having won his case, Adam is furious to see someone has keyed his car and accuses Lydia.

Lydia assures him she had nothing to do with it and when Adam leaves she’s clearly shaken.

Lydia soon turns up to a business meeting drunk. Gavin is furious and Sarah is concerned.

Lydia turns up to a business meeting drunk (Credit: ITV)

Adam finds out Lydia didn’t do it from Craig. Sarah is furious to hear that Adam accused her.

Meanwhile Sally is disappointed when Tim refuses to join her for a run making out he has to work.

Tim gets a text confirming his cardiology appointment and later attends the appointment.

The cardiology consultant explains that he’ll need an angiogram.

When Marrium offers to help with decorating at Speed Daal, Zeedan is pleased however Alya is deeply unnerved.

Marrium offers to help with decorating at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Later Zeedan assures Alya that Marrium will be returning to London very soon and she’ll be out of their hair.

As Sam settles down to a game of chess with Mary, Nick watches pleased to see his son enjoying himself at last.



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

