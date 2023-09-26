Is Coronation Street on tonight? More chaos hits soap schedules this week

Coronation Street usually airs every other day, however, the soap will air tonight (Tuesday, September 26), as more changes to soap schedules take place.

The soap will not air towards the latter end of the week and is therefore making up for it now.

But, why is Coronation Street on tonight? Why has the soap schedule changed?

Corrie’s on at 8pm (Credit: ITV)

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Corrie doesn’t usually air on a Tuesday but tonight will see a major change to the soap schedule.

The ITV soap will now air tonight after Emmerdale at 8pm-9pm to make up for the lack of episodes at the end of the week.

This week, Corrie is shown on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as there is no longer a Friday episode.

On Friday (September, 29), coverage of the live Rugby World Cup will air on ITV instead of Coronation Street as New Zealand takes on Italy.

There’s more drama on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Corrie tonight

Tonight, The Rovers staff get some awful news as they find out that the pub will be closed for refurbishment and their contracts are being terminated straight away.

Adam reassures Jenny and the staff that there will be a case for unfair dismissal.

However, Jenny’s soon got other things on her mind when the police tell her that neither Leo nor Teddy went to Canada.

Jenny’s baffled as she explains that Teddy got in touch with Stephen from Canada. But, will Stephen’s cover blow up in his face?

Elsewhere, Daniel helps Ryan move into his new flat but soon spots his stash of testosterone. But, will he confront him over his steroid use?

And, Aadi and Courtney prepare to find a place of their own. But, are they ready for this next step in their relationship?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!